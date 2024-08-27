2024 Atlanta Digital World Summit to Ignite Innovation and Empower Digital Transformation

Organizers today announced the lineup for the 2024 Atlanta Digital World Summit (ADWS), set for Oct. 1, 2024 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The event brings together visionaries, thought leaders, and industry experts from around the globe to explore the forefront of digital innovation and its impact on industry sectors such as film, television, music, gaming, and money.

The ADWS attracts leaders in technology, finance, education, and government. It creates an immersive platform where professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts can connect, collaborate, and learn about the latest trends, advancements, and best practices shaping the digital landscape — including artificial intelligence, blockchain, sports technology, fintech, and gaming and Esports.

“We are really excited with the lineup for the 2024 Atlanta Digital World Summit,” says Sarah K. Smith, ADWS organizer and founder and CEO of Solution Road, Inc. “The digital infrastructure in Atlanta and surrounding communities has changed the business profile of the entire state and we are grateful to Mercedes Benz Stadium for giving us such a great venue for the event.”

ADWS Overview

Attendees will gain insights from industry experts, discover emerging trends, and explore innovative solutions that can revolutionize their respective fields.

Panels will cover: Fintech: “Money Money Money!,” Gaming: “Game On!”, Entertainment, “Let’s Make a Deal!,” and Sports Tech: “Keep Your Eye on the Ball!”

Networking: The Summit will allow attendees to connect with like-minded professionals, potential business partners, and investors.

Special Guests

Todd Schmidt, Senior Producer, NFL Films

Quincy Johnson, Vice President Of Distribution Partner Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery

Allie Young, GameHers

Ryan Broussard, Wrapbook

Matthew Wilson, Partner, Arnall Golden Gregory, Entertainment & Sports

Gordon Barfield – VP Strategy and Corporate Development, AMB Sports and Entertainment

Wayne Kimmel, CEO, 76 Capital

Michael Doyle, Head of Development, Daybreak Games

Smith adds: “Working on a global platform, the biggest industries that we are looking at this year are Fintech – Gaming & Esports – Entertainment – and Sports & Sports Tech. Atlanta is one of the leading tech hubs in the U.S., but it’s not always acknowledged globally or even nationally. Our Host Committee and our participants are helping us change that. Atlanta is an innovative hot spot – and we have the most amazing panels to prove it.”

Through its partnership with The Georgia Film Foundation (GFF) the summit will bring in top talents from its University partners: Kennesaw State University, Clark Atlanta University, and Georgia State University. One of the summit’s missions is to provide networking opportunities for students, leading to potential training opportunities.

Early bird registration is currently open. Visit the official summit website at www.atlantadigitalworldsummit.com for further information and to secure a spot.