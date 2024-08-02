An Early Look At the Economic Impact of FIFA World Cup 26′ On the State of Georgia

The FIFA World Cup will be the largest sporting event in history. Atlanta and Georgia will experience an unprecedented impact on the local and state economy with an estimated economic impact of $503.2 million.

Accurately estimating the projected impact is made difficult by many unknown factors. The value of earned media, for example, is not estimated here, but its importance cannot be overstated as the FIFA World Cup 26TM generates extraordinary reputational exposure, tourism, and future business opportunities for its hosts.

Atlanta is slated to host eight matches beginning in June, including five in the group stage, one in the Round of 32, one in the Round of 16, and a semi-final on July 15th. Forecasting the economic impact of an event that is still two years in the future is challenging, but this analysis serves as an early look at the economic impact we might expect for the state of Georgia.

Based on analysis, hosting the FIFA World Cup 26′ matches in Atlanta will have an estimated economic impact of $503.2 million on the state of Georgia.

This analysis serves as a conservative, well-reasoned projection of the economic impact that only accounts for spending by out-of-state attendees. There is great uncertainty in estimating the number of spectators who will attend matches, where they will come from (out-of-state visitors have a higher economic impact), and how much visitors — and companies — will spend before and during the matches in Atlanta. Only an “after-the-fact” review will fully capture the total economic impact. Other FIFA World Cup 26TM host cities have released estimates of the economic impact of the FIFA World CupTM highlighting its significant potential benefits. Most of the estimates for other host cities are $300 million and higher, with one estimate reaching as high as $2 billion.

To read the full analysis, visit the Atlanta Metro Chamber.