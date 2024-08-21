Atlanta Dream Poised to Set A New Record At Their Game Versus the Indiana Fever

The Atlanta Dream are set to play their second of two games against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena on Monday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. The first matchup set the record for attendance of an WNBA game in the state of Georgia with a sold-out crowd of 17,575, and the rematch is expected to break the record again. The team announced that legendary Atlanta hip hop group Goodie Mob will perform at halftime. Additionally, members of the 1996 USA Women’s Basketball Olympic Team will be in attendance to celebrate their historic achievement in Atlanta.

“The atmosphere inside State Farm Arena earlier this season was electric, and we can’t wait to take it to the next level in front of a record-breaking audience,” said Atlanta Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker. “Everything about the evening will celebrate ‘The A’ in ways only the Dream can, including the first-ever performance at a WNBA game by Atlanta’s own Goodie Mob at halftime. We are also honored to have members of the ‘96 Women’s Olympic Team back in Atlanta. Their historic run to a gold medal gave birth to modern professional women’s basketball, and the WNBA itself, so we can’t wait to pay tribute to their legacy.”

The highly-anticipated rematch will feature the last three No. 1 overall picks in the WNBA draft – Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark (Fever) and Rhyne Howard (Dream), who missed the first matchup due to injury – as well as the Dream’s Allisha Gray, who became the first player in history to win both the skills challenge and 3-point contest during the same WNBA All-Star weekend in July.

In addition to showcasing some of the league’s brightest young stars, the game will pay tribute to the iconic 1996 USA Women’s Basketball Olympic Team. Dubbed the Women’s Dream Team, they won the Gold Medal in Atlanta, avenging their bronze medal finish during the previous Olympics. The team featured six Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame members and is often credited for the successful launch of the WNBA. Multiple members of the team, including Dawn Staley, Val Ackerman, Ruthie Bolton and others, are scheduled to be on hand to participate in the tribute.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster at dream.wnba.com and are expected to sell out, with limited number standing room only seats available.

The game will be televised live on Gray TV’s CBS affiliate WANF (Atlanta News First), Peachtree TV (WPCH) and Peachtree Sports Network. Angel Gray, LaChina Robinson and Tabitha Turner will be featured on the broadcast. It will also air on Sports Radio 92-9 The Game with Mike Conti on the call.