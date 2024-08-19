Behind the Scenes with ‘DisneyDescendants‬: The Rise of Red’ filmed in Covington, GA

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” is a 2024 American musical teen fantasy comedy film directed by Jennifer Phang from a screenplay by Dan Frey and Ru Sommer. Produced by Disney Channel, the film is the fourth in the Descendants franchise, being a spin-off of the previous three films and a follow-up from “Descendants: The Royal Wedding”. The film was released on July 12, 2024 on Disney+, and made its debut on Disney Channel on August 9, 2024.

It was filmed at Cinelease Studios – Three Ring Studio in Covington, Georgia.

Synopsis: Former Villain Kid Uma, now headmaster of Auradon Prep, extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter Chloe and travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

