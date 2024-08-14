Creative Economy Journal: 200 Most Influential

BronzeLens 2024 Best of Festival Nominated Films Announced

BronzeLens Film Festival is celebrating its 15th Anniversary from August 21 through 25 in Atlanta Georgia. Of the 140 best-in-class Official Film Selections written, produced, and directed by or about people of color, 48 films are World Premieres and 28 Films are produced in Georgia.

Festival producers are pleased to announce the extraordinary nominated films under consideration to win BronzeLens highest awards. Film selections categories that include short narratives, feature narratives, documentaries, short documentaries, dance, arts, web series, music videos, and students’ films. Countries of origin range from France, Spain, Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Iran, the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, Jordan and, Brazil.

2024 BronzeLens Film Festival Nominated Films by Category

 DANCE

Elegance in Every Sip

Directors: Adonis Williams, Ashleigh Alexandria

Burn From the Inside   

Director:  Mthuthuzeli November

The Elevator Dance              

Director Jessica Sison

Anna

Director Lu Lu

 

MUSIC

Sound of the Horns              

Directors: Marcus M Weston, Jeffrey Thomas Morgan

Still Love You                      

Directors: Alexander Ali, Sergio Lorenzana, Christian Maiko

Algorithm Takedown           

Director: Alex Budovsky

 

WEB SERIES

Our Voices: Our Lives                   

Director: William Feagins, Jr.

Marque Dos/Second Chance        

Director: Asha Chai-Chang

 

FEATURES

The Final Play     

Director: Tailiah Breon

The Waterboyz   

Director Coke Daniels

Albany Road      

Director Christine Swanson

 

DOCUMENTARIES

A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue        

Directors: Eric Newman, Dan Levin

Paint Me a Road Out of Here         

Director: Catherine Gund

A Little Hope for Chicago                      

Director: Leon Lozano

The South Got Something to Say           

Directors: Ryon Justin Horne, Tyson Alan Horne

 

STUDENTS

For the Moon                                       

Director: Nile Price

Lola                                            

Director Grace Hanna

Grace                                                  

Director Johanna MAKABI

Dosh                                           

Director Radha Mehta

CHILDREN OF LIGHT                  

Director Minkyu Kang

 

Short Documentaries

Zorahead: The Life and Scholarship of Valerie Boyd

Directors: Clinton Rahman Fluker, Adam Forrester

To Myself With Love: The Bessie Stringfield Story

Director: Diane Fredel-Weis

The Dancer: The Beautiful and Tragic Life of Gerard Alexander

Directors: Ryon Justin Horne, Tyson Alan Horne

Happy Songs About Unhappy People

Directors: Nikki Lynette, Roger Ellis

Father’s Day: A Kirk Franklin Story

Director: Josh Chamberlain

The Orchestra That Chuck Built

Director Christopher Stoudt

 

SHORTS

The Devil Ain’t Pius              

Director:  Keena Ferguson

Wokman                    

Director: Jeremy Thao

Brand New                 

Directors: Quincy Ledbetter, Denzel Whitaker

Colored Tags                      

Director Malik J. Ali

THE REBEL GIRLS              

Director Felicia D Henderson

Lucille                                

Director Warren Burke

 

For a full list of the 2024 BronzeLens Official Film Selections go to https://bronzelens.com/official-selections/.

 

2024 BronzeLens 15th Anniversary Experience

Wednesday, August 21 through Sunday, August 25

Tara Atlanta serves as headquarters for BronzeLens 2024 Official Film Selections daily screenings and all panels and workshops.

Signature Events

Inaugural BronzeLens Filmmakers Ball

Saturday, AUG 24 | 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Atlanta City Hall Atrium

55 Trinity Avenue, S.W., Atlanta, GA 30303

 

Sunday, August 25 | 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Cinema and Social Justice Sunday

Tara Atlanta

2345 Cheshire Bridge Road, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30324

 

BronzeLens Awards Show | 6:00 pm

Ray Charles Performing Arts Center

900 West End Avenue, S.W., Atlanta, GA 30310

