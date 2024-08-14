BronzeLens 2024 Best of Festival Nominated Films Announced

BronzeLens Film Festival is celebrating its 15th Anniversary from August 21 through 25 in Atlanta Georgia. Of the 140 best-in-class Official Film Selections written, produced, and directed by or about people of color, 48 films are World Premieres and 28 Films are produced in Georgia.

Festival producers are pleased to announce the extraordinary nominated films under consideration to win BronzeLens highest awards. Film selections categories that include short narratives, feature narratives, documentaries, short documentaries, dance, arts, web series, music videos, and students’ films. Countries of origin range from France, Spain, Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Iran, the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, Jordan and, Brazil.

2024 BronzeLens Film Festival Nominated Films by Category

DANCE

Elegance in Every Sip

Directors: Adonis Williams, Ashleigh Alexandria

Burn From the Inside

Director: Mthuthuzeli November

The Elevator Dance

Director Jessica Sison

Anna

Director Lu Lu

MUSIC

Sound of the Horns

Directors: Marcus M Weston, Jeffrey Thomas Morgan

Still Love You

Directors: Alexander Ali, Sergio Lorenzana, Christian Maiko

Algorithm Takedown

Director: Alex Budovsky

WEB SERIES

Our Voices: Our Lives

Director: William Feagins, Jr.

Marque Dos/Second Chance

Director: Asha Chai-Chang

FEATURES

The Final Play

Director: Tailiah Breon

The Waterboyz

Director Coke Daniels

Albany Road

Director Christine Swanson

DOCUMENTARIES

A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue

Directors: Eric Newman, Dan Levin

Paint Me a Road Out of Here

Director: Catherine Gund

A Little Hope for Chicago

Director: Leon Lozano

The South Got Something to Say

Directors: Ryon Justin Horne, Tyson Alan Horne

STUDENTS

For the Moon

Director: Nile Price

Lola

Director Grace Hanna

Grace

Director Johanna MAKABI

Dosh

Director Radha Mehta

CHILDREN OF LIGHT

Director Minkyu Kang

Short Documentaries

Zorahead: The Life and Scholarship of Valerie Boyd

Directors: Clinton Rahman Fluker, Adam Forrester

To Myself With Love: The Bessie Stringfield Story

Director: Diane Fredel-Weis

The Dancer: The Beautiful and Tragic Life of Gerard Alexander

Directors: Ryon Justin Horne, Tyson Alan Horne

Happy Songs About Unhappy People

Directors: Nikki Lynette, Roger Ellis

Father’s Day: A Kirk Franklin Story

Director: Josh Chamberlain

The Orchestra That Chuck Built

Director Christopher Stoudt

SHORTS

The Devil Ain’t Pius

Director: Keena Ferguson

Wokman

Director: Jeremy Thao

Brand New

Directors: Quincy Ledbetter, Denzel Whitaker

Colored Tags

Director Malik J. Ali

THE REBEL GIRLS

Director Felicia D Henderson

Lucille

Director Warren Burke

For a full list of the 2024 BronzeLens Official Film Selections go to https://bronzelens.com/official-selections/.

2024 BronzeLens 15th Anniversary Experience

Wednesday, August 21 through Sunday, August 25

Tara Atlanta serves as headquarters for BronzeLens 2024 Official Film Selections daily screenings and all panels and workshops.

Signature Events

Inaugural BronzeLens Filmmakers Ball

Saturday, AUG 24 | 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Atlanta City Hall Atrium

55 Trinity Avenue, S.W., Atlanta, GA 30303

Sunday, August 25 | 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Cinema and Social Justice Sunday

Tara Atlanta

2345 Cheshire Bridge Road, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30324

BronzeLens Awards Show | 6:00 pm

Ray Charles Performing Arts Center

900 West End Avenue, S.W., Atlanta, GA 30310