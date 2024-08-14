BronzeLens 2024 Best of Festival Nominated Films Announced

BronzeLens Film Festival is celebrating its 15th Anniversary from August 21 through 25 in Atlanta Georgia. Of the 140 best-in-class Official Film Selections written, produced, and directed by or about people of color, 48 films are World Premieres and 28 Films are produced in Georgia.
Festival producers are pleased to announce the extraordinary nominated films under consideration to win BronzeLens highest awards. Film selections categories that include short narratives, feature narratives, documentaries, short documentaries, dance, arts, web series, music videos, and students’ films. Countries of origin range from France, Spain, Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Iran, the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, Jordan and, Brazil.
2024 BronzeLens Film Festival Nominated Films by Category
DANCE
Elegance in Every Sip
Directors: Adonis Williams, Ashleigh Alexandria
Burn From the Inside
Director: Mthuthuzeli November
The Elevator Dance
Director Jessica Sison
Anna
Director Lu Lu
MUSIC
Sound of the Horns
Directors: Marcus M Weston, Jeffrey Thomas Morgan
Still Love You
Directors: Alexander Ali, Sergio Lorenzana, Christian Maiko
Algorithm Takedown
Director: Alex Budovsky
WEB SERIES
Our Voices: Our Lives
Director: William Feagins, Jr.
Marque Dos/Second Chance
Director: Asha Chai-Chang
FEATURES
The Final Play
Director: Tailiah Breon
The Waterboyz
Director Coke Daniels
Albany Road
Director Christine Swanson
DOCUMENTARIES
A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue
Directors: Eric Newman, Dan Levin
Paint Me a Road Out of Here
Director: Catherine Gund
A Little Hope for Chicago
Director: Leon Lozano
The South Got Something to Say
Directors: Ryon Justin Horne, Tyson Alan Horne
STUDENTS
For the Moon
Director: Nile Price
Lola
Director Grace Hanna
Grace
Director Johanna MAKABI
Dosh
Director Radha Mehta
CHILDREN OF LIGHT
Director Minkyu Kang
Short Documentaries
Zorahead: The Life and Scholarship of Valerie Boyd
Directors: Clinton Rahman Fluker, Adam Forrester
To Myself With Love: The Bessie Stringfield Story
Director: Diane Fredel-Weis
The Dancer: The Beautiful and Tragic Life of Gerard Alexander
Directors: Ryon Justin Horne, Tyson Alan Horne
Happy Songs About Unhappy People
Directors: Nikki Lynette, Roger Ellis
Father’s Day: A Kirk Franklin Story
Director: Josh Chamberlain
The Orchestra That Chuck Built
Director Christopher Stoudt
SHORTS
The Devil Ain’t Pius
Director: Keena Ferguson
Wokman
Director: Jeremy Thao
Brand New
Directors: Quincy Ledbetter, Denzel Whitaker
Colored Tags
Director Malik J. Ali
THE REBEL GIRLS
Director Felicia D Henderson
Lucille
Director Warren Burke
For a full list of the 2024 BronzeLens Official Film Selections go to https://bronzelens.com/official-selections/.
2024 BronzeLens 15th Anniversary Experience
Wednesday, August 21 through Sunday, August 25
Tara Atlanta serves as headquarters for BronzeLens 2024 Official Film Selections daily screenings and all panels and workshops.
Signature Events
Inaugural BronzeLens Filmmakers Ball
Saturday, AUG 24 | 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Atlanta City Hall Atrium
55 Trinity Avenue, S.W., Atlanta, GA 30303
Sunday, August 25 | 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Cinema and Social Justice Sunday
Tara Atlanta
2345 Cheshire Bridge Road, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30324
BronzeLens Awards Show | 6:00 pm
Ray Charles Performing Arts Center
900 West End Avenue, S.W., Atlanta, GA 30310