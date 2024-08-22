Citizens Community Bank Welcomes Cathy Parker as Business Development Officer

Citizens Community Bank is proud to announce the appointment of Cathy Parker as the new Business Development Officer. With an extensive background in community building through the charitable sector, Parker brings a wealth of experience and a deep-rooted commitment to serving South Georgia in her new role.

Parker’s career spans over a decade, during which she has played a pivotal role in strengthening community ties and creating opportunities for local citizens. As the Vice President of Development at The Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta (2012-2019), she spearheaded initiatives that expanded youth programs and services in Brooks County, GA. These efforts culminated in the establishment of new facilities, equipped with an aquatic center that has provided hundreds of youth with vital swimming skills. Her leadership in community outreach and fundraising was equally influential in the creation of PhilanthroFilms, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to workforce development and training for South Georgians in the film and entertainment industry.

Parker is perhaps best known for her remarkable philanthropic endeavor to help the community of Barrow, Alaska, in 2007. After witnessing a story on ESPN about Native Inupiat youth playing football on a gravel field 4,000 miles from her Florida home, Parker was inspired to take action. Understanding the critical role sports play in youth development, she led a national fundraising campaign to build a new artificial turf field on the tundra, replacing the original gravel surface. This story, which highlights her unwavering commitment to making a difference, is the subject of her memoir Northern Lights, published by HarperCollins (2019). A feature film is also in development.

Upon returning to South Georgia, Parker and her husband Carl, a teacher and coach for the Brooks County School System, have continued to serve their community as dedicated volunteers and mentors with various non-profit organizations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cathy Parker to the Citizens Community Bank family,” said Jeff Hanson, CEO & President. “Her dedication to community building and her proven track record in the charitable sector align perfectly with our mission to support and uplift the communities we serve. We are confident that Cathy’s leadership will help us deepen our community relationships and expand our impact.”

As Business Development Coordinator, Parker will focus on expanding the bank’s existing relationships, fostering new partnerships, and creating opportunities for growth.

“I am honored to join Citizens Community Bank, an institution that shares my passion for community service,” said Parker. “I look forward to working with the team to build on the bank’s strong foundation, which has served our community for nearly a century.”