Columbus Museum spotlights locals who’ve gone to Hollywood

Local historical researcher Daniel Bellware will give a presentation on Columbus natives who have made their mark on Hollywood at The Columbus Museum next week.

It is part of a new recurring monthly series called Columbus Creatives under the museum’s Lifelong Learners program.

Bellware will talk about the work of Louise and Justina Huff, early darlings of the silver screen; Jean Calhoun; Juliette Compton; Nunnally Johnson; and the Parrish children, Helen, Beverly and Robert – the first and only Columbus native to win an Oscar.

“I’ve been researching and writing about Columbus history for over twenty years and am constantly amazed by the interesting stories to be found here. I’ve always liked silent movies and was surprised to find so many Columbus people involved in them,” Bellware said.

Kristen Hudson, director of marketing and public relations, said that it makes sense for the museum to highlight interdisciplinary work as it has a dual mission of preserving American art and regional history.

She said that the Columbus Creatives series will highlight various disciplines of art including topics such as Literary Columbus, famous Columbus musicians, and the work of local photographer Rylan Steele. The series kicked off in July with a spotlight on local artists and will run through the end of the year.

It is held the third Tuesday of each month. Guests are encouraged to bring lunch or purchase one from the museum’s cafe. An optional gallery experience will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. while the talk will begin at 12:15 p.m.

For more information visit The Columbus Museum or register for the presentation here.