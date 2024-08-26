‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Pulling Feathers Off ‘The Crow’ & Putting ‘Blink Twice’ To Sleep As Summer Winds Down

Blame the lack of want-to-see fare in addition to the return-to-school as this penultimate weekend of summer is coming in at $94.5M for all movies, -33% from last weekend.

That’s the third lowest weekend of this summer after the first weekend of June/post Memorial Day frame ($66.3M) and the first weekend of May ($73.9M) per Box Office Mojo. Compared to the same weekend a year ago when Sony’s Gran Turismo led the box office, this Friday-Sunday is +4%. There’s nothing to worry about, as Warner Bros.’ Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice is going to pump the marketplace with Viagra post Labor Day with at least an $80M start; that pic’s global press tour thundering loud now with stops in Mexico City and an NYC junket rolling into its Venice Film Festival premiere next week.

