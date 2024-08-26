Creative Economy Journal: 200 Most Influential

Georgia Entertainment
Premier Partner
You are at:»»‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Pulling Feathers Off ‘The Crow’ & Putting ‘Blink Twice’ To Sleep As Summer Winds Down

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Pulling Feathers Off ‘The Crow’ & Putting ‘Blink Twice’ To Sleep As Summer Winds Down

0
By on Culture/Arts, Engage, Film & TV, News

Blame the lack of want-to-see fare in addition to the return-to-school as this penultimate weekend of summer is coming in at $94.5M for all movies, -33% from last weekend.

That’s the third lowest weekend of this summer after the first weekend of June/post Memorial Day frame ($66.3M) and the first weekend of May ($73.9M) per Box Office Mojo. Compared to the same weekend a year ago when Sony’s Gran Turismo led the box office, this Friday-Sunday is +4%. There’s nothing to worry about, as Warner Bros.’ Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice is going to pump the marketplace with Viagra post Labor Day with at least an $80M start; that pic’s global press tour thundering loud now with stops in Mexico City and an NYC junket rolling into its Venice Film Festival premiere next week.

Read more at Deadline

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.