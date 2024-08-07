Discover Dunwoody Highlights Javier Merida as the Monthly Distinguished Production Associate for August

Discover Dunwoody proudly announces Javier Merida as the August recipient of the Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program. This initiative highlights the behind-the-scenes professionals of the film and entertainment industry, whose efforts are essential to creating cinematic magic.

Javier Merida’s journey began with a bachelor’s degree in Cinematography and Film/Video Production from Miami International University of Art and Design in 2019. During his studies, he worked on various projects, honing his skills in composition, lighting, and camera techniques. His early work included directing photography for thesis films and serving as media lead for music videos, with one of his docu-style short films winning a Silver Telly Award in the Non-Broadcast category.

Currently a Film Editor at PullSpark, Javier manages post-production tasks, collaborates with producers, and oversees project workflows. His previous roles include Senior Video Editor and Screenwriter at Savage Studios and Video Editor at NBCUniversal Telemundo, where he worked on marketing content and TV series. Proficient in DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Avid Media Composer, Javier excels in his craft.

A notable achievement in Javier’s career was serving as a lead editor on the E-Entertainment show “For The Cultura,” which aired daily on Quibi before the platform’s closure due to the pandemic. This project showcases his ability to craft compelling narratives. Additionally, Javier has edited five short films, including “Fin,” which he wrote, directed, edited, and colored. “Fin” garnered nine laurels and was showcased at the Miami Short Film Festival. Other significant works include “Anoxia,” “Unscripted,” “Laconic,” and “Estrella,” the latter of which was a finalist in an HBO Latinx filmmaker competition.

Over the past three years, Javier has contributed significantly to the industry, working for PullSpark, Savage Studios, and NBC Universal. His freelance projects for HGAB Studios include collaborations with James Hetfield and Nadia Tamara Ferreira, as well as content creation for fitness vlogger Noah Ohlsen through Midsummar. Among his achievements, Javier is particularly proud of his debut short film “Fin,” which was nominated for Best Local Film at the Miami Short Film Festival, and completing “Laconic,” a project close to his heart.

Looking ahead, Javier aims to start his own post-production house, focusing on editing documentaries and feature films. His passion for editing and storytelling drives his ambition to leave a lasting impact on the narrative space.

Discover Dunwoody is honored to recognize Javier Merida for his outstanding contributions to the film and entertainment industry. His dedication, creativity, and passion exemplify the essence of the Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program. For more about Javier and his work, visit his website at Javier Merida.

Congratulations, Javier, on this well-deserved recognition. Your work behind the scenes truly makes the magic happen.

For more information about Discover Dunwoody and to nominate yourself or someone you know for the recognition program, please visit WWW.DISCOVERDUNWOODY.COM/NOMINATION-FORM/