Feature: Building By The Boatload

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Folio: Eddie Award-winning writer and editor who covers the professional film and television industry.

He builds businesses by the boatload. Say it three times real fast. By the time you’re finished, he may have built a few more.

He is Tim Minard, CEO of Georgia-based Eclipse Gaming, creators of player-connective gaming experiences found in commercial settings worldwide. And he’s a man who realizes the transformative power that entertainment, sport and experiential storytelling play in positively engaging people and reaching future generations.

“It’s the intricacies that keep me doing it and that are most near and dear to my heart—the employees, the culture,” Minard says of creating entertainment-focused businesses. “It’s been an unbelievable journey; it humbles me, and I feel like it’s just begun.”

Interestingly, Minard is also flexible along the journey. Although he’s more than doubled the size of Eclipse Gaming in the past six years, it isn’t one of the businesses he started. He notes, “I find it enjoyable to work with other entrepreneurs; helping others achieve their goals is a passion that drives me.”

Add to that, Eclipse Gaming and Minard’s work at the helm are avocations he knows and loves so well: the business of fun and games. “Gaming gives me the ability to use my business skill sets along with the desire to enjoy and have fun with the product we offer,” the entrepreneur says. “It’s a successful, lucrative industry too—it’s GIANT.”

As much as gaming and entertainment give to Minard, though, they also give to others.

“Entertainment in general changes people’s emotions,” he states. “And that’s a great opportunity to make a difference.” He adds, “With our successes we can give back to the community and hopefully make miracles happen.”

It’s because of entertainment’s potential at large that Minard focuses on multiple types of the business sector, beyond gaming. For instance, the business of filmmaking, documentary and, to some degree, music are also part of his portfolio. Minard also founded Sports Challenge Network (SCN), which was one of the first recreational sports apps and an official app of the bowling industry.

In addition, Minard invests in Georgia businesses: Stars and Strikes Bowling Center (16 locations); Fairway Social; Roaring Social; and Pickle and Social being just a few. National and international technology companies are part of his portfolio, as well, including IntrepidX Advisors; Tribal Planet; Skills VR; and Gas It Up/Charge It Up.

“All of them are special to me,” he notes, particularly those based in Georgia where he and his family moved 25 years ago. In every event, Minard tries to get each business he is involved with to have a presence in Georgia, or better yet, to move their headquarters here.

“Georgia is a family-centric place with great education and an excellent cost of living. It’s also a great place to do business and to attract employees,” Minard finds. “I love the overall geography of it, and it’s been exciting to grow with the state.”

Since Minard brought his family here a quarter of a century ago, the state has displayed a consistency that’s critical to him: Georgia is intentionally pro-business. Take Georgia’s film tax credit as just one example that’s a magnetic draw for the serial business builder and philanthropist.

As Georgia’s filmmaking prowess has grown over time, Minard’s involvement in the entertainment medium has deepened. “I’ve used my businesses’ successes to get involved with impactful films,” he confirms. “Film is a unique way of getting a message out to people, creating visibility and awareness.”

His most recent ventures include a film that stars Al Pacino and Johnny Depp, which is intended to preview in 2024 at the Venice Film Festival, San Sebastian, London and more, as well as a documentary on the amazing Atlanta-based City of Refuge, which he is working on alongside award-winning producer/director Nick Nanton.

Through his work, Minard has been blessed to connect with film entertainment visionaries, who have inspired him to strive to be the best he can be. Inspirations such as actor/comedian/intellect/businessman Jamie Foxx, actor/comedian Chris Tucker, actor/businessman Dave Brown, founder of LA’s popular Indie Night Film Festival and singer/songwriter 2 Chainz. These individuals have entertained the world for decades, showing their ability to always stay relevant, which is a necessity in the business world.

Always looking for ways to give back, Minard supports a variety of charities—East Lake Foundation, Chris Tucker Foundation, Alzheimer’s Foundation and Jamie Foxx Foundation being just a few examples of almost too many to count.

“There are so many great, authentic people in the world of entertainment,” he says. “I respect so many for what they do in their craft.”

Minard has earned his share of respect, too, including these accolades in Georgia and around the globe: Business Person of the Year by Bowling Center Management magazine; and in Atlanta, his awards, to name a few, include Culture Creator of the Year and Top 20 Technology People to Know. He was also nominated for the Build Her Up award by Women In Technology and Business Person of the Year.

In addition, he sits on the Board of Directors for First Tee Metro Atlanta, a nonprofit that serves children in eight metro Atlanta counties and gives them a chance to learn life skills and the sport of golf. Minard was recently appointed to the Smithsonian National Astronomy Council by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. America’s veterans are dear to his heart, as well, and he has served with Brightening Veterans Lives, an 80-year-old national nonprofit.

Other special recognition bestowed on Minard simply falls into the category of mind-boggling, from ringing the bell at NASDAQ, a Georgia Senate Resolution recognizing and commending Minard for his accomplishments, a Proclamation by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners for his accomplishments and contributions for the advancement of peace and unity, to being knighted by the Principality of Cappadocia, a European nation dating back to the Middle Ages.

For Minard, the business of entertainment has phenomenally transformed his life—personally, professionally and economically. And he will keep creating avenues for content and forming alliances that benefit the state of Georgia and those who live here.

“It’s a blessing to live a life where you can storytell,” he says. “You create the ability to change someone’s feelings when they go to see a film, attend a concert, or play a game.” And he adds, “Georgia is not a stopover. It’s not a place to do a project and then move on. It’s a place that creates jobs and opportunities for a lot of people. And I’m looking outside to bring people back here.”

As always for Minard, he’ll be building businesses by the boatload.

