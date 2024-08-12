Feature: The Power of Experience, A Look Inside CMII’s 2023 Milestones

By Nathan Archer, Marketing and Events Manager for the Creative Media Industries Institute

The Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) at Georgia State University (GSU) celebrates a year of exceptional student achievement and industry collaboration in its recently released “2023 Annual Report.” Under the guidance of Executive Director Brennen Dicker, CMII has excelled in nurturing an innovative environment where students are thriving academically and applying their skills in real-world contexts, preparing them for the dynamic media landscape. The institute’s robust industry partnerships have been a cornerstone of its success, offering students firsthand experiences through internships and projects with leading professionals. These partnerships not only enhance student learning, but also have earned high praise from employers for producing adaptable, creative and workforce-ready graduates.

About CMII

CMII is a leading hub for media arts education and innovation, dedicated to preparing students for careers in the ever-evolving creative and media industries. Through cutting-edge programs, industry partnerships and state-of-the-art facilities, CMII offers a dynamic environment for students to explore their creative potential, and pursue their passion for storytelling and media production.

Programs Housed in the College of Arts and Sciences, CMII continued to expand and strengthen in 2023. In the media entrepreneurship program, students crafted their own degrees, starting with coursework in the Robinson College of Business and following with CMII classes tailored to the media industries. Students in the digital filmmaking M.F.A. program completed a successful first year, garnering praise and accolades in several short-film competitions around the globe.

Georgia State’s esports program, located at CMII, selected 14 new players across two teams, securing its position among the top programs nationwide. Affiliated with the National Association of Collegiate Esports and the Georgia Esports League, the program not only offers students opportunities for varsity competition but also fosters involvement in broadcasting, production and marketing, exemplifying a holistic approach to esports education.

The successful completion of the academic program review (APR), with the committee comprising peers from other tier 1 institutions, earned CMII commendations and positive reviews.This positive outcome serves as a crucial indicator of the program’s effectiveness and its ability to deliver a top-tier scholastic experience for students, emphasizing CMII’s dedication to educational excellence and reinforcing its continuous efforts in this regard.

Research and Innovation

In 2023, under the leadership of Professor David Cheshier, CMII released “Building Georgia’s Digital Entertainment Future.” The report chronicles the growth of Georgia’s digital entertainment sector and its consequential economic advantages for the state. A collaborative effort between CMII, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition and Georgia Production Partnership, the report was positively received by the industry. It thoroughly explored various aspects of the entertainment production sector, underscoring the significance of investing in Georgia’s entertainment industries, cultivating the next generation workforce and delivering creative industry training in higher education. Faculty Achievements

Professor of Practice and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Douglas Blackmon premiered his documentary chronicling school integration in Mississippi, “The Harvest,” at the Rialto Center for the Arts as part of the PBS American Experience series.

Professor of Practice Jason Drakeford and his class crafted a typeface, logo lockup and the heads-up display motion graphics used in Tom Luse’s film, “Rejuvenation.”

Booker Edwards, Professor of Practice in the music industries, helped Georgia State celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary by hosting a series of workshops, panel discussions and demonstrations in partnership with the Department of Africana Studies and Educational Policy Studies.

Students in Lecturer Ola Gardner’s class were able to work with occupational therapy faculty from Georgia State and the University of Georgia to utilize videos and AI to evaluate stroke victims’ therapy sessions.

CMII Professors of Practice James Martin and Max Thomas co-led the Global Advanced Technology Training workshop in South Korea, exploring performance capture techniques, virtual production principles and advanced character creation and animation with participants.

Professor of Practice and Unreal Engine Authorized Instructor Jeasy Sehgal provided GSU faculty and staff with real-time virtual production instruction to bolster university teaching methods.

Building off the development of her course, “Music Scoring for Game Design,” Lecturer Hanna Lisa Stefansson developed a second course, “Sound Design for Games.” The new offering covers sound design techniques for video games along with music technology.

Media Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programs Director and Senior Lecturer Elizabeth Strickler delivered presentations on virtual worlds and AI at international forums, including the Futures Conference and the World Futures Studies Federation Conference.

CMII Professor Ying Zhu joined Jonathan Shihao Ji’s Department of Defense grant to advance research in artificial intelligence, robotics and edge computing.

Student Achievements

The inaugural Kay Beck Producer Scholarship recognized students Dayana Shuler and Kathryn Szypulski for their exceptional dedication to their craft and a profound commitment to learning the intricacies of production.

CMII-students put its developing production and entrepreneurship skills to use by recording and releasing a remarkable 26 episodes of their independent podcast, “(Un)Qualified.” The podcast currently boasts more than 11,000 followers.

CMII premiered “Rejuvenation,” a feature film executive produced by alumnus Tom Luse, renowned producer of “The Walking Dead.” The film showcases the exceptional skills and creativity of Georgia State University students involved in its production through a unique two-semester filmmaking course. The film was made possible by generous gifts from FOX Entertainment, AMC Networks Inc., Canon USA and Adobe Inc.

CMII students continued to participate in internships facilitated by Professor of Practice Lisa Ferrell and end-of-semester showcases, attracting and fostering connections with local and regional creative industry leaders.

Partnerships and collaborations

Industry partnerships

Throughout the year, CMII continued to cultivate impactful industry partnerships, resulting in extraordinary opportunities for its students. Professor of Practice Candice Alger spearheaded a collaboration with technology and studio-enabled services provider Wild Capture, leading to a studio visit from legendary director Francis Ford Coppola. During this visit, students had the unique opportunity to contribute to a feature production alongside the renowned filmmaker. Its ongoing partnership with John Martin, VP of Marketing at Reallusion Software, provided CMII with $250,000 in software licenses and other media technology.

Significant progress has been made in establishing a working group for CMII, now comprising 25 members. This board plays a pivotal role in guiding our strategic direction and fostering collaboration with the creative media industries. A notable accomplishment of the working group was the successful coordination of an industry-wide toy drive, collecting more than 1,000 donated items in support of families affected by the entertainment strikes.

Community partnerships

Of particular note was the partnership with the Center for Studies on Africa and Its Diaspora on their inaugural “Global Read- A-Thon 2023.” Organized and facilitated by CMII Manager James Amann, the event cast an international spotlight on CMII facilities and resources.

These collaborations were designed to provide valuable opportunities for our students to actively participate in real-world productions. Working alongside these institutions, our students gained hands-on experience, allowing them to apply their talents in a professional setting. The partnerships exemplify our commitment to delivering a holistic educational experience, ensuring our students are equipped with the practical skills essential for success in the dynamic field of media and creative industries.

International connections

Throughout 2023, CMII had the honor of hosting dignitaries and representatives from diverse corners of the world, fostering meaningful international collaborations. Delegates from the Czech Republic, France, Israel, Romania and St. Maarten graced our institute, contributing to a vibrant exchange of ideas and perspectives. These interactions not only enriched our academic environment, but also underscored our commitment to fostering a truly global hub where creativity and innovation transcend borders.

The “2023 CMII Ghana” study abroad program proved to be a transformative experience, delving into the intersection of Ghana’s creative economy, cultural heritage and burgeoning tourism sector.

Artists in residence

In 2023, CMII proudly announced the expansion of its Artists in Residence program, welcoming entrepreneur Imari Oliver and technologist Kris Pincher to the esteemed group. These additions complement the existing lineup, which includes author Andrew Aydin, singer/songwriter India Arie, technologist Dedren Sneed, music producer Dallas Austin and film and television producer Diane Ashford. Notably, Arie shared life lessons through her “songversation” at GSU’s MLK Commemoration, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself and planting seeds of change. Additionally, Oliver organized the impactful “Culture. Code. Humanity.” conference in the fall, providing a platform to explore the intersection of creativity, technology and the human experience. The inclusion of these dynamic voices further solidifies CMII’s position as a nexus for innovation and collaboration in the ever-evolving creative media landscape.

As we move forward, CMII is poised for even greater achievements and deeper industry engagement in the coming years. We anticipate strengthening our existing partnerships while forging new connections within the industry, thereby providing our students with unparalleled opportunities to showcase their talents and innovation.

Through continued investment in cutting-edge technology, curriculum development, and experiential learning, CMII aims to shape the next generation of industry leaders who will redefine the boundaries of creativity and media excellence.

