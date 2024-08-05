Feature: Where Soul Lives: Why Macon’s Musical Energy, Vibe, and Experience Is Just Getting Started

President and founding member of Georgia Music Partners By Mala Sharma, Long before Capricorn Records ushered in the sounds of Southern Rock, soul has been an integral part of Macon. Long before legendary Macon artists like Otis Redding, the Allman Brothers, Little Richard and others hit the stage, the indigenous peoples who called this region home were infusing this land with vibrations. It seems these sounds have imprinted into Macon’s ecosystem and stay memorialized in the waters of the great Ocmulgee River. Macon is leveraging this music heritage and its vibrant music scene to attract visitors to the city. “Where Soul Lives” illustrates the soul of Macon, telling the story of its rich historic past—from its historic architecture to its people and its central role and location for the state of Georgia. Macon’s soul can be found in the people who are transforming it today—the students, leadership, musicians, and artists. It is an energy. A vibe. An intangible of what can only be experienced here, where its roots live. The recently released “Macon Music Study Final Report” offers proof of vitality and resources, and provides a plan to amplify Macon’s music economy. The results of the study, released by the city and the Macon Arts Alliance, were presented to the Macon-Bibb County Commission and shared with local, state and national media. The final study outlined Macon’s music strategy to leverage its existing infrastructure, its strengths and weaknesses, as well as strong pending and easily attainable opportunities. It doesn’t hurt that the soul of Macon wouldn’t be what it is today without being the forever home to “The King of Soul” himself and his family that carries on that legacy. Or, that the “Birthplace of Southern Rock” was built on the sounds of freeform guitar legends, and a blend of musical genres that crossed cultural and racial barriers.

“Where Soul Lives” is bigger than just the music, but music is what laid the foundation for what it is today and will be tomorrow. Having the recognizable names whose legacies are part of the fabric of the community makes the story that much easier to tell. The imprint the artists and their music made on the community has allowed countless others to follow in their footsteps. There is a recognition and appreciation, which allows for others to stand on the shoulders of those who led the way. You can see rare memorabilia at Capricorn Sound Studios and Museum, which still operates as a recording studio today thanks to renovations by Mercer University. It offers studio tours of the Historic Studio A, where Southern rock’s biggest hits were made. Another look into Macon’s music is the Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House, a two-story attraction that was once the home of the band members in the early 1970s, and now is home to artifacts belonging to the group and even hosts musicians on their outdoor stage. Macon has made more recent strides to celebrate its music heritage by creating new ways to explore, such as the Tour Macon mobile app, Macon Music Trail, the Macon Music Revue, and more. The Macon Music Revue is a dynamic preservation band performing the deep cuts of Capricorn’s catalog and those who created the “Macon Sound.”

Give me the night

And the city continues to foster the nightlife and music economy, as well as music education and cultivation through Mercer Music at Capricorn and the Otis Redding Center for the Arts. From hip-hop to Haydn, Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra young artists collaborate with Atlanta Symphony orchestra musicians and perform at Macon’s historic Grand Opera House, which also hosts nationally touring concerts and Broadway productions. Sing your heart out at karaoke hosted by the iconic Willie D at JBA every Wednesday.

Society Garden, the eclectic beer garden and cocktail bar, hosts a variety of live music performances on its outdoor stage under the trees. Scout the jam-packed bins of new and used vinyl, books, turntables, and lots more at Fresh Produce Records on Cherry Street in the heart of downtown Macon. The music occurring today in Macon is a continuation of the successes, thanks to the resurgence of Capricorn Recording Studio and today’s artists choosing to self-produce and record in this historic studio once more, such as Eddie 9V, Brent Cobb, Blackberry Smoke, Chuck Leavell, and so many more. Something for everyone

Macon is fortunate in that, while it may be a smaller city, it punches far beyond its weight in terms of influencing the roots of American music and having multiple attractions and landmarks that visitors can engage with. A successful music strategy uses and connects those iconic artists and their stories to help shape and ground Macon’s unique story, but then focuses on the attractions, programming and live music scene to attract interest in visiting.

Balancing the history and nostalgia with evidence of a vibrant current scene (strong social presence from attractions, videos like Visit Macon’s Macon Music series available on YouTube, and the 24/7 presence of The Creek 100.9FM and events) is key. Using the artists themselves as influencers and ambassadors validates and authenticates the music community messaging. And it is always adding to its music story in new ways that visitors can enjoy, such as the beautiful, newly opened, 10,000-plus seat Atrium Health Amphitheater, which already is drawing new music aficionados and larger touring acts to “Where Soul Lives.” When concertgoers come to town, there is a wider range of additional activities that give them a fully immersive experience. The increase in concerts at the Macon City Auditorium, the Coliseum, and the new Amphitheatre also brings more attention to Macon’s music story. Every night, you can find a band playing at one of its venues, delivering R&B, jazz, blues, bluegrass, soul, country, Southern rock, classical—and everything in between.