Film Industry Veteran Michael Hofstein Joins Georgia Film Academy in Savannah to Mentor Next Generation of Filmmakers

Half a century might seem like a long time for a career, but if it’s your passion, it goes by in a flash.

While pursuing an undergraduate psychology degree at the University of Texas, Los Angeles native Michael Hofstein enrolled in a few film courses for fun. Little did he know his genuine curiosity, combined with his creativity, would spark a 50-year-long career in the film industry.

Hollywood is glamourous; sweeping floors is not, but taking on odd jobs didn’t dampen his spirit. Hofstein’s dedication and refusal to say no opened doors for him and eventually led to positions such as production assistant, director, professor and even inventor.

Hofstein helped make some of the most iconic series and films of the past half century. In the mid-1970s, he worked on iconic series like Laverne & Shirley, Fantasy Island and Happy Days, among others, including M*A*S*H, where he served as aerial director of photography until 1983.

In 1987, he received a patent for the technology he invented to help filmmakers take repeatable and steady shots.

“It brought filmmaking into the 21st century,” Hofstein said. “ILM, Sony and every major studio have used my design.”

Fast forward to 1992: he worked with Francis Ford Coppola, one of the greatest directors of all time, on Dracula. In 2023, he wrote and produced the thriller Hard Skills, which explores the essence of chaos and contemporary social problems.

This fall, Hofstein is stepping into a new role as an instructor for the Georgia Film Academy’s Lighting & Electric and Motion Picture Set Lighting courses at participating institutions in Savannah.

Georgia Film Academy (GFA) certification equips the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on-set experience. The academy, a unique, statewide initiative operated under the auspices of the University System of Georgia, has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies such as MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.

Hofstein chose to teach GFA courses because he noticed a lack of mentorship within the film industry. He wants to create crews he would want to have as a director.

“I want them to be great, not just good crew members,” Hofstein said.

After five decades, Hofstein has learned what it takes to build a career in film. From visualizing lighting floor plans to understanding characteristics crew members must have, Hofstein is prepared to guide and educate his students.

“I think anyone who goes through the GFA program and really wants a job is going to learn that they’ve got to have tenacity. They’ve got to work hard.”

During this next chapter, that is what Michael Hofstein will continue to do for GFA students: work hard.

