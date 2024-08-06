Fulton County recognized as one of the top 20 counties in the country

Fulton County has made a significant leap in the national Top 20 Best Counties in America rankings, moving to an impressive #4 this year. In addition, Fulton County has achieved the prestigious #1 position in the I-85 Corridor Report. These distinctions highlight the exceptional economic development, performance, and investment attraction in Fulton County.

Site Selection Magazine, a leading source for insights on corporate real estate strategy and economic development, published the “Top 20 Best Counties in America” rankings in its July issue. This edition also featured an in-depth I-85 Corridor Report that spotlighted the best-performing counties in the region.

To honor these remarkable achievements, Fulton County will host a special reception with County stakeholders. A proclamation presentation will follow the reception.

WHO: Select Fulton and Fulton County Government

WHAT: Stakeholder Reception | Fulton County to Celebrate Rise in Economic Development Rankings

WHEN: Reception : Wednesday, August 7, 2024 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM, Proclamation : Wednesday, August 7, 2024 10:00 AM