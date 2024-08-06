FY25 Cultural Facilities Grant Applications Due by August 30

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) is accepting applications for the FY25 Cultural Facilities Grant, which will fund the construction, preservation, repair, or acquisition of an arts facility, as well as the acquisition of permanent equipment to support arts programs. The deadline to apply is August 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

The Cultural Facilities Grant application is open to eligible nonprofit arts organizations or government entities in Georgia.

Applicants may request from $10,000 to $75,000. The grant requires a cash match. Applicants with an annual budget below $500,000 must provide a 50% match for the grant request amount. Applicants with an annual budget above $500,000 must provide a 100% match for the grant request amount. Applicants must provide documentation that the required match already has been raised by the time the grant application is submitted.

Examples of previous funded projects include:

Adding ramps and elevators to enhance the accessibility of an arts facility.

Replacing a deteriorating roof of a dance company.

Replacing an outdated HVAC system for a historic theatre.

Replacing permanent seating in a performing arts space.

Exterior and interior renovations for a historic home that serves as a community arts center.

Replacing aging sound and light systems in a municipal auditorium.

Facade and lobby renovations for a regional theatre.

Links to the guidelines and application are available on the Cultural Facilities Grant web page on the GCA website.

GCA will offer online Q&A sessions for potential FY25 Cultural Facilities Grant applicants. To join the online session, click the link for the specific date and time below:

Tuesday, August 6, from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

If you have questions about the FY25 Cultural Facilities Grant guidelines or application, please contact Allen Bell, Director of Grants and Research, at abell@gaarts.org or 404-962-4839.