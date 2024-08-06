FY25 Vibrant Communities Grant Applications Due by August 30

GCA is now accepting applications for the FY25 Vibrant Communities Grant, which will fund arts projects in Georgia counties in which no organization received a GCA FY25 Bridge, Project, or Arts Education Program Grant. The complete list of eligible counties is available in the guidelines. Applications should be completed and submitted through GCA’s online grant system.

Vibrant Communities Grants will fund programs such as performances, exhibits, residencies, workshops, murals, public art, arts festivals, and capacity building projects for arts programs or organizations, among other types of arts programs. The grant is open to any nonprofit organization, government entity, library, school, college or university located in an eligible Georgia county. Applicants may request from $1,000 to $5,000 and the grant requires a 50% cash match. The deadline to apply is August 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

To accompany the guidelines, GCA has created the Vibrant Communities Artist List, a compilation of artists and arts organizations with programs that qualify as eligible Vibrant Communities Grant projects. Artists may offer additional programs other than the ones listed. Check the artists’ websites for complete details. GCA presents this list to provide communities with ideas about the types of projects that could be supported by a Vibrant Communities Grant, but applicants are not required to use artists or arts organizations from the Artist List.

GCA has recorded a Vibrant Communities Grant applicant training webinar, which is available at this link and on the Vibrant Communities Grant web page.

GCA will offer online Q&A sessions for potential FY25 Vibrant Communities Grant applicants. To join the online session, click the link for the specific date and time below:

Thursday, August 8, from 2:00 p.m.-3:00p.m.

If you have questions about the FY25 Vibrant Communities Grant guidelines or application, please contact Tyrone Webb, Rural and Community Programs Manager, at twebb@gaarts.org or 404-962-4044.