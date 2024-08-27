Georgia-Based Star Forest To Reimagine Children’s Entertainment for the Digital Age with Multimedia Adventure of Immersive Storytelling, Music and Wonder

In a world where screens dominate and attention spans dwindle, a new force in children’s entertainment is emerging. Star Forest, the brainchild of Emmy Award-winning producer Genevieve LeDoux, is set to revolutionize how children engage with music, storytelling, and creativity. The expansive Star Forest project features a deep, intricately-crafted lore that spans multiple platforms, including music albums (new album being released on September 26), music videos (YouTube), animated character-driven content, podcasts (launching September 3) and a mobile video game (coming later this year).

The virtual band is: Fawn Velvette (vocalist/keytar) performed by Lynzee Fraye; Twig Leifort (vocalist/guitar) performed Pete Mitchell; Sluuth Marbles (bass/vocalist/rhymes) performed by Christopher “Caz” Downing; Rocktapus “Rocky” Blueblood VII (drums/tambourine) performed by Jake Griffitts. Podcast host Phineas Fawk is performed by Garrett Braun. Additional Star Forest team members include: Andrew Morgan Smith (Composer/Producer); Dusty Higgins (Head of Animation and Visual Development); Austin Baur (Visual Effects Supervisor); Kevin Handy and Anna Lesperance (Co-Producers); Tammy Hurt (Head of Music Strategy and Industry Relations); and Jonathan Weilbaecher (Digital Strategy).

In an era where children are increasingly disconnected from nature and overwhelmed by technology, Star Forest offers a bridge between digital engagement and real-world wonder. It’s designed to combat “nature deficit disorder” by inspiring kids to explore, create, and connect with the world around them. At its heart is a virtual band of lovable misfits whose music transcends mere entertainment, becoming a gateway to imagination and self-discovery targeted for children aged 5–9 (but may appeal to a range of music lovers).

“Star Forest isn’t just an album, a show, or a game — it’s an entire universe designed to captivate, educate, and inspire,” said Genevieve LeDoux, Star Forest Creator and Co-Founder. “We noticed a significant gap in content for children who have outgrown preschool programming but aren’t ready for teen-oriented material. Star Forest fills this void with rich, multi-layered content that grows with the child.”

In today’s world of constant stimulation and digital noise, children are increasingly struggling to find moments of focused creativity and calm. Star Forest addresses this by incorporating elements that promote the “flow state” — a psychological concept where individuals are fully immersed in an activity, experiencing heightened focus and enjoyment. Through its immersive storytelling and engaging music, Star Forest creates an environment where children can naturally enter this state of flow, enhancing their creativity, problem-solving skills, and overall well-being.

“The band is virtual, and the music is real! Star Forest is The Gorillaz for kids and the story of a band trying to make it,” said Tammy Hurt, Head of Music Strategy and Industry Relations for Star Forest. “It is a world that mirrors the challenges and triumphs of real life, offering a metaphorical landscape where the band members learn invaluable lessons about friendship, resilience, and the pursuit of their dreams. Through their shared experiences, the band members discover the true power of music to connect hearts, inspire change, and create a sense of belonging.”

“We’re not just creating content, we’re crafting experiences that allow children to tune out the noise and tune into their own incredible potential,” LeDoux continued. “In Star Forest, kids don’t just listen to music — they become part of it, entering a world where imagination flows freely, and creativity knows no bounds. Our goal is to create content that not only entertains but also enriches, but inspires a new generation of thinkers, dreamers, and doers who understand the power of imagination and the importance of our connection to nature.”

DRAGON CON | AUG 29–SEP 2

Let Me Be Real is the newest installment in the Star Forest adventure, which is presented through music, music videos, and animated short form videos, and with a podcast coming on September 3. The full Star Forest project will officially launch at Dragon Con this weekend, the largest multi-media and pop culture event in the U.S. In addition to the release of the first song from the new Star Forest Album, “Let Me Be Real,” attendees can visit the Star Forest booth all weekend long on the Marquis level of the Marriott Marquis.

THUR, AUG 29

Visit the Star Forest booth at the Marriott Marquis, Marquis Level.

FRI, AUG 30

Kids Rock with Star Forest | 5:30pm | Hyatt Spring

Kids Track welcomes Star Forest, a brand new animated multimedia experience. Explore the cosmic wilds and meet a band of misfit musicians crafting melodies to reshape worlds. Kids learn the band’s lore, check out their tunes, and style their favorite band members with Star Forest coloring. Kids under 16 must be with a parent/guardian; children 7+ must have badges.

In addition:

Prize Giveaway: Star Forest prize boxes given to winners of Dragon Con Family Game Night.

Dragon Con will provide Star Forest coloring pages in all of its arts & crafts and coloring activities.

Visit the Star Forest booth at the Marriott Marquis, Marquis Level.

SAT, AUG 31

Visit the Star Forest booth at the Marriott Marquis, Marquis Level.

Dragon Con will provide Star Forest coloring pages in all of its arts & crafts and coloring activities.

SUN, SEP 1

Family Dance | 4pm | Hyatt Spring

The Kids Track family dance will include Star Forest songs in the playlist, plus special giveaways throughout the event.

In addition:

Prize Giveaway: Star Forest prize boxes given to winners of Dragon Con Family Game Night.

Dragon Con will provide Star Forest coloring pages in all of its arts & crafts and coloring activities.

Visit the Star Forest booth at the Marriott Marquis, Marquis Level.

MON, SEP 2

Visit the Star Forest booth at the Marriott Marquis, Marquis Level.

Dragon Con will provide Star Forest coloring pages in all of its arts & crafts and coloring activities.

NEW ALBUM: LET ME BE REAL | SEP 26 RELEASE

The new Star Forest album, Let Me Be Real, will be released on September 26, 2024. The album transports listeners into the enchanting world of Star Forest, a multimedia adventure that merges vibrant melodies with lyrics inspired by a deep connection to nature, encouraging kids to embrace their true selves and celebrate their individuality. Blending nostalgic synthwave vibes with contemporary pop elements, Let Me Be Real is designed to resonate with both kids and adults.

Label: Silver Comet Productions, LLC

Distribution: Magic Star, the Global Kids and Family Entertainment Division of The Orchard (part of SONY Music Entertainment)

Recommended ages : Kids age 5+

Running time : 45 minutes

Release Date: Will be available on all major platforms beginning September 26, 2024.

Track List:

Can You Hear Me

Pinky Promise

Let Me Be Real

Beam On

Green Dream

Mind of Sky

Nerding is Fun

Star Slugzz

Home

Part of Life

Climbing Tree

PODCAST | SEP 3 LAUNCH

The new Star Forest podcast, “Fawks Talks w/ Phineas Fawks” will launch on September 3 on the “Treequalizer Network” — a brand-new podcast network and subsidiary of Intermediate Intermedia. The talk show (podcast) stars the eponymous (virtual) Phineas Fawks, and will take a deep dive with each (virtual) guest. The backstory is that Fawks, a long-time on-air personality, recently canceled his previous show of similar name and format to help launch the Treequalizer Network, which he describes as their flagship show.

Each of the first four episodes will feature a member of the band’s new lineup in their first solo interviews. The fifth episode will feature the entire band fielding questions from denizens of the Star Forest Island:

Episode 101: Fawn Velvette (vocals/keytar)

Episode 102: Twig Leifort (vocals/guitar)

Episode 103: Sluuth Marbles (bass/vocalist/rhymes)

Episode 104: Rocktapus “Rocky” Blueblood VII (drums/tambourine)

Episode 105: Star Forest (Band)

