Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Billy Gabor, President of Post-Production, Company 3

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

“You can be a real working artist and make a good life here. The same cannot be said for a lot of major cities,” says Billy Gabor, a veteran film colorist with the Atlanta office of Company 3.

He is highly qualified to draw that conclusion about Georgia’s creative landscape.

A creative entrepreneur, Gabor is a driving force in establishing a post-production industry in the Peach State. In addition, his leadership and dedication are instrumental in Company 3’s reputation for excellence and for offering unparalleled post-production services across various formats, including feature films, episodic television, commercials, animation, and gaming.

This is how Gabor settled in Georgia: after joining Company 3’s Santa Monica, California, studio in 1998, he played a pivotal role in establishing the New York studio in 2001, followed by the Atlanta studio in 2012. At each location, he brought a valuable arsenal of longstanding relationships with celebrated directors, cinematographers, and the country’s top advertising agencies. He also brought the chops of someone who has contributed to numerous award-winning projects along the way, including Sundance Jury, Clio, Monitor, AICP, Cannes Lion, Emmy Awards, and Academy Award-nominated Shorts.

Gabor always had a natural affinity for film. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in Film and Television, he has actively engaged with policymakers, testifying to the GA Creative Arts & Entertainment committee, providing invaluable insights on the economic impact of tax credits, and advocating for business certainty. In addition, as a veteran colorist he is a founding member of the Georgia section of the Visual Effect Society (VES) and has served on the Board of Governors and the AICP’s Post-Production Council.

“I love the diversity and authenticity of the talent. Georgia draws some of the industry’s most creative people, spanning music, visual, and fine arts,” Gabor says. “I grew up in Florida and attended college in Atlanta, where I began my career. That led me to DC, LA, NYC (twice), then back to Atlanta about 17 years later.”

Then he adds, “It’s been a full-circle moment for me, and I can say without hesitation that Atlanta and Georgia are poised to become an even bigger player in the years ahead. It’s exciting.”

In addition to the people of Georgia – a recurring theme of many who praise the Peach State’s allure – Gabor loves the four seasons and the varied landscape, a natural draw for a colorist, perhaps.

“[I also love] the musical influences that seep into everyday life here. I get to raise my daughters in this thriving metropolis, full of international influence yet still maintaining a bohemian village vibe. And my wife was born here, too, so there’s that,” Gabor notes.

When it comes to his contributions to the Creative Economy, he circles back to the impact of Company 3’s ethos. “We brought the level of quality and service, on par with our post facilities in LA and NY, to the state, giving our filmmakers confidence that they were making no compromises; this not only instills confidence in the filmmakers shooting here but actually attracts talent to choose living in Georgia, bolstering our state’s reputation as a viable alternative for their career.”

Gabor is also passionate about grassroots community-building. So in Georgia’s creative industry he found a haven where he has advocated for the state’s larger Post and VFX industry. “Our schools here have been training talent for decades, who until recently needed to relocate to pursue their careers. It’s about more than just providing services — it’s about cultivating a thriving ecosystem that sustains and propels the creative economy forward,” he states.

When asked who has been his greatest mentor, Gabor says he has been fortunate to have a number of them.

“One of my first bosses, Fritz Roland, was a colorist and business owner. He was obsessed with quality, constantly pushing to make things better. His relentless pursuit struck a chord with me,” he says. “The CEO of my company now, Stefan Sonnenfeld, a friend of 25 years who hired me in the first year of starting the company, also had a huge influence on me. He is an artist who became an entrepreneur to elevate the art of being a colorist. He helped forge the current model of creative relationships between the cinematographer/director and colorists.”

Then Gabor adds, “My dad, too. He taught me to chase my dreams and was passionate about movies, esoteric jazz music, and entertainment in general. He was a fascinating guy who really made an impact on those who knew him.”

