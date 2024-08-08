Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Charles Reid (Chip) Cofer, President and CEO, Cofer Brothers Inc.

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Cars, film and TV, and entrepreneurship. These three things fuel Chip Cofer’s passion for forward momentum and shared successes. Born and raised in Tucker, Georgia, Cofer is president and CEO of Cofer Brothers Inc., a building supply materials company founded in 1919 by his grandfather and great uncle. With business leadership and community philanthropy in his blood, Cofer has led the business for the past 30 years, turning it into a sprawling warehouse complex and a force within its community.

Cofer has served on the board of Tucker’s Community Improvement District (CID), chaired monthly car shows that are practically legend, volunteered for several decades at Tucker Day in his hometown, and continually kept his eyes open for new opportunities that can have a positive impact on his community and the state of Georgia as a whole.

In 2009, Cofer took note of a tremendous opportunity: the film and TV industry and its rapid expansion in the Peach State.

“Cofer Brothers proudly led the way as the first LBM (lumber and building materials) supplier to fully embrace Georgia’s growing movie and entertainment scene in 2008/2009,” he says. “We believe our pioneering efforts were key in shaping Georgia’s thriving industry into the vibrant landscape it is today.”

Since film productions – and every other kind of entertainment venue — need building materials for sets, Cofer was uniquely positioned through his family’s business to fill that need. Today, the film and tv industry represents a significant portion of Cofer Brothers’ business.

A love of cars — and today, cars in film — is part of the family business, as well. Since the 1950s, the Cofers have collected and cultivated The Cofer Collection of antique cars, some of them appearing on the big screens of films produced in Georgia.

Other avenues of entertainment are appreciated by the CEO today, as well, who seeks out every opportunity to help Georgians thrive and grow within the state’s Creative Economy. As Cofer puts it, “As a native of Georgia, it brings me immense pleasure to witness our magnificent state serving as the hub and focal point for numerous outstanding entertainment ventures, showcasing the rich array of offerings it possesses.”

Another thing Cofer is proud of is Georgia’s natural beauty and lush topography, which are a draw for countless people, businesses, and creative productions. “I adore the diversity of landscapes found in the Peach State, which boasts a breathtaking range from majestic mountains to stunning coastlines,” he notes.

Circling back around to the idea of forward momentum, which seems to underscore everything that interests Cofer most, he says, “As a premier transportation hub, Georgia not only connects people but also offers the warmth and hospitality of some of the friendliest individuals in the nation.”

Cofer, it turns out, is known for being one of these individuals – someone who encourages others in their leadership journeys much as he was encouraged early on.

“Gary Duncan stands as my most esteemed mentor, a true luminary in the realm of ‘period cars’ within the industry,” Cofer shares. “His remarkable influence and dynamic approach inspired me to wholeheartedly dive into this business during a pivotal juncture, guiding us towards success when it was most needed.”

Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal