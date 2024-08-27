Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Erica A. Lumpert, CEO and Founder, Security Associates of Coastal Georgia LLC

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Erica Lumpert brings a great deal to the picture in Georgia. The native New Yorker who relocated down South is the CEO of Security Associates of Coastal Georgia (SACG), a top provider of concierge security services to a number of industries – industrial, retail, school, and events among them. She also packs more than 25 years of experience in the field of security.

Luckily for the Peach State, Lumpert possesses a strong pull toward the film industry, as well, and in seeing it succeed in Georgia.

“I enjoy being a participant within Georgia’s creative and entertainment industry because of how collaborative the community is, and I appreciate that everyone [in the industry here]helps encourage each other’s successes,” Lumpert says.

How does her longtime security industry leadership fit into the script in Savannah and coastal Georgia? SACG focuses on securing filming locations, cast, crew, and equipment 24 hours a day – and Savannah is tremendously fertile ground for film projects, drawing everything from the production of Forrest Gump in 1994 to May December in 2023.

“The Peach State serves as a beautiful backdrop for any film, which makes Savannah the ideal city to promote growth for SACG and the movie industry alike,” Lumpert notes. She has also found Savannah to be an ideal city in Georgia to promote her business’s economic growth and give back to the state.

“I have a passion for creating opportunities for employment and fostering the professional growth of the team,” she says. “This has been one of my most rewarding facets of business ownership.”

Lumpert credits her father as being one of her strongest mentors as she’s honed her leadership role in the security industry over the years. “He’s been a constant inspiration to prove a girl can do anything she sets her mind to,” as she puts it.

