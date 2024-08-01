Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Hilton Hatchett Howell Jr., Chairman of the Board and CEO, Gray Television; Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Assembly Atlanta

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Hilton H. Howell Jr. is an Atlanta-based business veteran who brings more than 30 years of experience in the broadcast and insurance industries to the Creative Economy of Georgia. As a foundation for these dual focuses, Howell began his career practicing law.

Under Howell Jr.’s leadership, Gray Television has evolved from being a small, regional broadcaster based in Albany, Georgia, to being the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations now serve 114 television markets across the country.

While this growth is impressive, it’s the people – in Georgia and from around the globe — that Howell Jr. says make the creative industries a powerhouse in the Peach State.

“Georgia’s creative and entertainment industries represent an extraordinary pool of talent from across the state. It’s not just about the lights and cameras, it’s about the people – we have world-class artists, musicians, chefs, artisans, craftsman, and more who call Georgia home and who find their inspiration here,” he states. “The state has supported the growth of these industries, which fuels a creative economy that attracts visitors, businesses, and investors from around the world to Georgia.”

Under Howell Jr.’s guidance, Gray Television is recognized as a trailblazer in the broadcast space, continually evolving to meet the needs of a changing media landscape.

His leadership and immersion in the industry are something Howell Jr. doesn’t take for granted.

“As a young man [growing up in Waco, Texas, where my grandfather started a TV station], I had a vision for a broadcasting company that elevated and amplified local voices and invested in local communities,” he says. “I’m proud to say that Gray now reaches 36% of American households through what I think are the most exceptional local television stations in the country. We have stations in every major market in Georgia and our local roots run deep.”

Gray also owns video program and production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, Third Rail Studios, and a majority interest in Atlanta-based Swirl Films. Then, in 2021, Howell Jr. led Gray Television to begin construction on Assembly Atlanta, the pioneering, state-of-the-art studio production development that opened in 2023.

“The inspiration for Assembly Atlanta was infused with the same commitment to excellence and community growth, [and]we’re already seeing the impact as Assembly contributes to the evolution and growth of the local creative economy,” Howell Jr. notes. “With that growth comes amazing people who have inspired other areas of our business, including television, music, gaming, film, and production.

Howell Jr.’s contributions to the Creative Economy do not stop there. He and his family have immersed themselves in the Atlanta community they call home, much as Howell Jr. has in the creative industries he loves. He sits on the board of directors of the Broadcasting Foundation of America; the Television Operator’s Caucus; the Advisory Council for the Center for Leadership and Ethics for the University of Texas at Austin; and the Advisory Board of Curant Health Care.

In addition, Howell Jr. is a member of YPO/WPO, the premier leadership organization of chief executives globally; a former member of the board of directors of the National Association of Broadcasters; and a former member of the NBC Affiliate Board. He was also named Broadcasting & Cable’s Broadcaster of the Year in 2019 and was honored by the Broadcasters Foundation of America with a Golden Mic Award in 2022.



Howell Jr. was also appointed by Gov. Zell Miller to serve on the board of the Georgia Department of Human Resources and served as Chairman of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. He has also served as a member of the boards of the Woodruff Arts Center, Skyland Trail, Zoo Atlanta, and Camp Sunshine.



Citing all the reasons he is bound to the Peach State, Howell Jr. says, “Georgia has been home for 35 years, and I can’t imagine living or working anywhere else. We have our beautiful, temperate climate, easy access … globally through the world’s busiest airport, some of the best chefs and cuisine in the country, a vibrant arts scene, diversity of thought and culture, and the heartbeat of the music industry right here in Atlanta. Of course, the incredible topography and historic towns and cities dotting our map make this the perfect place for the entertainment industry to take root.”

Then he closes, “We just celebrated 50 years of television and film in the state of Georgia, and it’s my privilege to be a part of the next 50 years.”

Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal