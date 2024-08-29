Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Matt Davis, Founder and CEO, Reel Supplies LLC

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Matt Davis provides an excellent example of how the entertainment industry in Georgia provides a livelihood for professionals in wide-ranging areas of business, as well as their families. Films like The Hunger Games, Black Panther, Jumanji, and the Fast & Furious film series are just a few of the 1,800 productions he’s worked on.

An entrepreneurial spirit led Davis and his wife, Jamie, to establish Atlanta-based Reel Supplies LLC in 2021, a building supply and equipment rental company. Founded with the goal of creating a truly customer service-centric film and television production supply house, Reel Supplies is focused on order accuracy, expediency, and competitive pricing – strengths Davis honed from years of working in logistics, purchasing, and sales in the industry.

Since 2006, Davis has built up a vast network in the film and television world, including above-the-line and below-the-line employees at Sony, Fox, Netflix, Disney, and others. Known for his ability to provide urgent solutions for high-demand productions, the entrepreneur and his team have also earned the trust of industry coordinators and purchasing agents, and this has both kept them very busy at Reel Supplies and contributed greatly to Georgia’s Creative Economy.

To date, the company has supplied building materials to more than 300 local productions, as well. “Working with Georgia vendors, we source products from local lumber wholesalers and mills, often in rural areas of Georgia, spanning across mills in 52 counties and distributors in 13 counties. Our efforts ensure that productions meet deadlines and budgets while our annual expenditures on wholesale lumber distributions supports employment for hundreds of Georgians,” Davis notes.

Aside from getting to flex his expertise in logistics and project delivery, Davis loves his film industry work at Reel Supplies for another reason: its geography.

“As a native, I am proud to call Georgia my home. I love that Georgia has held the title [of]No. 1 state for business for the past 10 years straight,” he says. “Georgia’s commitment to supporting local businesses has created a welcoming and supportive community, and that makes Georgia an ideal place to operate our family business.”

Davis’s track record over the course of his career includes over $100 million in gross sales in the building supply and equipment rental industries. And the Peach State has provided the ideal stage for this kind of success.

“What separates Georgia from other markets is our ability to support and sustain the creative and entertainment industries through state leadership, talented crew, and hundreds of supportive vendors,” Davis says. “In addition, our state stands out with its diverse topography, offering productions a wide variety of options when filming.”

Davis and his wife have surrounded themselves with employees who also possess deep product knowledge and film and TV industry experience, making what they offer even more of a draw. “Our ability to quickly secure hard-to-find items has made Reel Supplies a top choice for production companies,” as he puts it.

When asked who has been his greatest mentor, Davis says, “My wife Jamie has always kept me motivated and believed in my vision since Day 1. Her support has played a vital role in our success — Reel Supplies wouldn’t be where it is today without her.”

Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal