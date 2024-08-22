Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Peter Rumbold, CEO, Shadowbox Studios

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Black Adam, Dear Evan Hansen, They Cloned Tyrone, The Color Purple, and Father of the Bride. These are just a few of the major productions shot on the stages and backlots of Shadowbox Studios, less than 10 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and 20 minutes from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in metro Atlanta.

Peter Rumbold leads Shadowbox Studios, a global studio services platform that provides state-of-the-art, purpose-built soundstage campuses and key production services in Georgia and the United Kingdom. Its Georgia campus alone offers some 850,000 square feet of production facilities.

Shadowbox Studios moves fast when one considers it was purchased in summer 2022 – then operating as Blackhall Studios – under a $500 million capital commitment by investor Silver Lake, a global private equity firm focused on technology and technology-enabled investments.

At the time, Rumbold said, “Our state-of-the-art facilities physically exist as ‘shadowboxes’ where our clients can execute their artistic endeavors. We’re pleased to offer some of the world’s top creative talent the space to bring characters and stories to life in premier soundstages backed by best-in-class production services.”

Under Rumbold’s leadership, today’s Shadowbox Studios is playing a significant role in supporting and strengthening Georgia’s Creative Economy. The arsenal the CEO is working with includes the following components and amenities at Shadowbox: nine soundproofed and air conditioned stages (with plans to add 30 more); power-ready mill spaces, multi-functional workshops close to the stages, and offices, along with professional, client-focused staff that understands what productions need to succeed. Shadowbox also includes Lamp Dock, an innovative lighting and grip rentals division.

Shadowbox is a strong supporter of film industry-related educational opportunities in Georgia under Rumbold’s guidance, as well. Just one recent example is the production company’s spring 2024 support of the sixth annual DeKalb Student Film Festival, where 17 student short films were showcased, representing the work of future industry leaders from 10 different DeKalb high schools.

Consistently, wherever there are opportunities to strengthen Georgia’s Creative Economy, Shadowbox Studios remains conspicuously present.

Another example is Shadowbox Studio’s support of a July 2024 three-part series of a workforce opportunity public service announcement showcasing opportunities across Georgia. The PSA’s goal is to highlight educational programs outside the path of a four-year college degree – endorsed by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and also supported by football legend Champ Bailey and the Technical College System of Georgia. Efforts like these help to make a career in the film industry accessible on multiple levels for Georgians.

Always looking for ways to expand and grow its network, Rumbold and Shadowbox Studios are fortifying the operation’s global studio services network beyond Georgia and the UK by planning to construct production facilities on the Gold Coast of Australia.

In a press release, Rumbold said this about the ambitious plans for Shadowbox Studios: “We are thrilled to expand the footprint of Shadowbox Studios’ premier production facilities to the Gold Coast. As the local screen industry continues to grow, Shadowbox looks forward to hosting first-class film and television productions and fostering substantial job creation for the region through our studio-run, industry-certified crew training program.”

In all of Rumbold and Shadowbox Studios’ international efforts, it seems all roads lead back to Georgia, its film industry, and its growing global economic significance.

