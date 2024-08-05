Georgia Entertainment Announces ‘From Script to Screen’ Programming for Toronto International Film Festival 2024

Georgia Entertainment today announced its ‘From Script to Screen’ event series at the 49th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Held September 5 – 15, 2024, the festival will include highlights of Canadian and international cinema with screenings, special events, and its enhanced iteration of TIFF’s official film market.

Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ events will be presented in partnership with Marriott International and other supporters. (Request an invite)

“TIFF is the North American hub for buying and selling films, making it the perfect stage to showcase Georgia,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment. “Similar to our activations at Cannes and Sundance, we will engage with hundreds of bonafide decision makers alongside our supporting partners. Georgia’s world class infrastructure and skilled workforce draped in southern hospitality is a message that uniquely resonates worldwide.”

The events will highlight the state’s thriving industry with a VIP social at the W Toronto and an exclusive producers brunch at the iconic St. Regis Toronto. A panel discussion at the brunch will promote Georgia’s resources, workforce, and vast infrastructure.

“Marriott International is thrilled to work with Georgia Entertainment for this year’s Toronto International Film Festival,” said Kurtis Sylvester, Senior Account Executive of Entertainment at Marriott International. “Georgia is an incredible place for the creative community. Personally, being based in Atlanta, it’s incredible that we will be able to expand and collaborate further on the conversations we have in our own backyard at TIFF this year. We are so grateful for the W Toronto and St. Regis Toronto for their incredible partnership. We look forward to hosting these esteemed guests.”

To request an invitation to Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ events at TIFF, click here.

Partnership options are available to support this initiative. Please contact us to request more information.