Georgia Lensed ‘Megaloposis’ Added to TIFF Lineup

Francis Ford Coppola’s divisive sci-fi epic “Megalopolis” will have its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

TIFF has added that movie and several others, including Luca Guadadgnino’s “Queer” starring Daniel Craig and Pedro Almodóvar’s “The Room Next Door” led by Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, to its 2024 lineup. In total, 276 films will screen at this year’s festival, which is running from Sept. 5-15.

In addition to official selection titles, TIFF has programmed special screenings of Damien Chazelle’s 2014 film “Whiplash,” as well as Mina Shum’s 1994 comedy “Double Happiness.”

Read more at Variety