Georgia-lensed ‘Tulsa King’ Season 2 Trailer Released

“Tulsa King” is an American comedy and crime-drama television series created by Taylor Sheridan for the streaming platform Paramount+. The series stars Sylvester Stallone in his first leading role in a scripted television series. Stallone portrays Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a Mafia capo who has been recently released from prison and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begins to set up a criminal organization. The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A. C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. After receiving an early premiere in theaters on October 29, 2022, the series was released on Paramount+ from November 13, 2022 to January 8, 2023. Shortly after premiering, Tulsa King was renewed for a second season, which is due to begin releasing on September 15, 2024.

Previously filmed in Oklahoma, the show was moved to Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross for season 2 filming.

Synopsis: Just after he is released from prison after 25 years, New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

