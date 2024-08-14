Georgia Looking Ahead to the Future of Film: $2.6 billion of direct spend in FY 2024

Georgia has set the stage for a bright future in entertainment, thanks to decades of investment and strategic planning that continue to bring film and television projects to the state. This month, Georgia was ranked No. 1 in Film Production by Business Facilities Magazine, featured in the publication’s annual 2024 Rankings Report, an accolade that demonstrates the state’s competitive advantages in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

The Georgia Film Office, a strategic office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), reported that film and television productions spent $2.6 billion in Georgia during fiscal year 2024, a total of $11 billion over the last three fiscal years.

The State of Georgia hosted 273 productions between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024, including:

25 feature films.

30 independent films.

166 television and episodic productions.

37 commercials.

15 music videos.

Studios and support service companies, which do not benefit from the Film Tax Credit, provide additional infrastructure and jobs not included in productions’ direct spends.

Behind the Numbers

Following tremendous post-pandemic growth, the direct spend numbers from the past two fiscal years show the market beginning to adjust to new norms. And as the state celebrates 50 years of the Georgia Film Office, film production interest in Georgia remains strong. At the beginning of the fiscal year there was a union work stoppage, and productions were on hiatus. In spite of the potential of additional strikes in 2024, Georgians worked with productions to bring billions of dollars in direct spend to the state, supporting thousands of industry jobs and small businesses.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Business Facilities for the second year in a row for our continued commitment to Georgia’s film industry, and eagerly look forward to the future of production in the state,” said Georgia Film Office Director Lee Thomas. “We continue to host beloved episodic productions like ‘Cobrai Kai,’ ‘Will Trent,’ and ‘Stranger Things’ in Georgia while new film and television projects ramp up. The same assets that supported a surge of post-pandemic production to Georgia continue to offer a variety of great opportunities for productions, from a stable incentive to world-class production facilities to diverse locations, as well as hundreds of support service companies and a deep and well-trained crew base that’s ready to serve.”

One-Stop-Shop for Film Industry

In addition to Georgia’s No. 1 ranking in Film Production by Business Facilities Magazine, continued infrastructure growth, studio investments, support services companies, and more visual effects and post-production companies are solidifying Georgia’s position as a one-stop-shop for film and television.

Virtual effects studios like Whiskytree are also working to meet a rising demand for post-production services. The visual effects studio opened a facility in Alpharetta in January to provide on-set visual effects supervision, compositing, environment creation, set extension, effects simulation, XR/VR, and more.

Film studios are expanding too. Since the film tax incentive was revised in 2008, stage space has increased from 45,000 square feet in 2010 to more than 4.5 million in 2024. Georgia is now second for stage space in the U.S. Several new soundstage campuses came online in FY24, including Assembly Atlanta in Doraville, located on the 135-acre site of the former General Motors Assembly plant, and BlueStar Studios at the former Fort Gillem. Tyler Perry Studios also repurposed a U.S. military facility, making its home at Atlanta’s former Fort McPherson.

Additionally, Georgia residents are being prepared for jobs in the film and television industry, so they can fulfill their industry dreams near where they live. Productions benefit from resources like the Georgia Film Academy, which is responsive to the needs of the industry and can quickly develop curriculum to suit productions’ needs.

Georgia’s Approach Works

Box office successes like “The Color Purple” are further proof of Georgia’s winning combination of encouraging state partners, a plentiful workforce, a variety of filming locations, a growing stage footprint, and ample support services. The latest film adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the film smashed box office records last year with the biggest Christmas Day opening in 14 years.

The production filmed in all corners of the state, and over the course of the project:

Over $73 million was spent in Georgia.

More than 2,300 Georgians were hired.

12,594 hotel nights racked up, contributing local and state taxes that help the bottom line.

Beyond the direct spend of films like “The Color Purple,” productions have been shown to have lasting impacts on Georgia cities and towns. While attractions in Covington lure “The Vampire Diaries” fans and Senoia continues to benefit from the growth brought by “The Walking Dead,” other film tourism ventures are taking shape.

Francis Ford Coppola recently announced the opening of the All-Movie Hotel in Peachtree City, a former Days Inn motel remodeled with post-production facilities while his team was in Georgia producing the upcoming film “Megalopolis.” Now, the hybrid property will host both production companies and film fanatics, serving as both a resource for filmmakers and a tourist spot.

In Fayetteville at Trilith Studios, the primary filming location of some of the highest grossing films of all time such as “Spider Man: No Way Home” and “Avengers: Endgame,” offers a one-hour guided trolley tour of the exteriors of the studios and The Town at Trilith. Visitors can also check out the dining and shopping options at Trilith, and potentially spot stars working on upcoming films.

Learn More About Georgia Film:

In addition to working with studios and communities to bring productions to Georgia, the Georgia Film Office provides multiple resources for local businesses and talent to list their services to industry decision-makers.

Georgia Reel Crew™ – a searchable, online directory of crew and support services.

Georgia Reel Scout™ – a database of local properties available for filming.

Georgia Camera Ready Communities – a searchable list of local film industry liaison in all 159 counties.

To view video clips of recent productions’ experiences filming across the state, visit the Georgia Film Office’s YouTube page.

For a list of Georgia-lensed productions currently in theaters, streaming online, or set to premiere, visit “Release Dates for Georgia-Lensed Productions.”

For an overview of some of the productions currently filming in Georgia, visit “Now Filming in Georgia.”