Georgia State University Announces Streaming Release of “Rejuvenation”

“Rejuvenation,” a suspenseful thriller filled with surprising twists, is now available

for streaming on Tubi and Amazon Video on Demand. The feature-length film, made by and

starring students from Georgia State University, showcases their talent and determination and

its international streaming release marks a major milestone for these emerging filmmakers. The

film was executive produced by Tom Luse (B.A. ’74, M.S. ’81), an artist-in-residence at Georgia

State’s Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) whose production credits also include AMC’s

blockbuster series “The Walking Dead” and features like “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale,” “Jeepers

Creepers,” “Jeepers Creepers 2,” and many others. Additionally, Luse has been a consulting

producer for hit shows like MGM+’s “From” and “Billy the Kid.”

“Seeing ‘Rejuvenation’ on these platforms is a milestone for our students and the entire team,”

Luse said, expressing his enthusiasm about the film’s wider release. “Being on Tubi and Amazon

not only shares our story with a broad audience but also showcases the innovative and creative

filmmaking techniques our students have mastered.”

“Rejuvenation” is the product of a semester-long project where over 30 students worked

closely with Luse to craft a feature film that combines new technology and classic storytelling.

Set in the titular rehabilitation facility, “Rejuvenation” tells the story of Trinity, a collegiate track

star who becomes dependent on powerful painkillers.

“I am super excited that ‘Rejuvenation’ is finally meeting the rest of the world and grateful that

people get to see the work and talent invested by our wonderful cast and crew,” said Imani

Okwuosa, an interdisciplinary studies student who plays Trinity in the film.

The project allowed students from across Georgia State to gain hands-on experience in major

production roles, enriching their education and professional readiness, highlighting the unique

collaboration among Luse and students and faculty from CMII, the School of Film, Media &

Theatre and School of Music. “Projects such as this exemplify the College of the Arts’ mission to

inspire and empower students and faculty to excel in arts creation and brings to life our vision

to be the model for 21st-century arts education and practice, making the arts visible, vital and

innovative,” said Chester Phillips, interim dean of the College of the Arts.

The production of “Rejuvenation” also benefited greatly from the support of several companies,

each contributing uniquely to the project’s success. FOX Entertainment, AMC Networks Inc.,

Adobe Inc. and Canon USA played pivotal roles in enhancing the film’s production quality and

reach.

The film’s availability on Amazon and Tubi marks an important step in CMII’s mission to merge

educational initiatives with real-world industry exposure, providing an invaluable platform for

emerging filmmakers and creatives.

“Streaming ‘Rejuvenation’ online is a testament to the success of our interdisciplinary approach

to education in the media industries,” said Brennen Dicker, executive director of CMII. “We are

proud to share this remarkable achievement with an international audience.”

Click here to stream “Rejuvenation” on Amazon.

Click here to stream “Rejuvenation” on Tubi.

To view the trailer and cast & crew information, visit cmii.gsu.edu/rejuvenation.