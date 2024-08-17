Guest Commentary from Chairman & Senator John Albers on Artificial Intelligence

Editor’s Note: The Senate Study Committee on Artificial Intelligence met last week in the Town at Trilith. Senator John Albers, Chairman District 56th and other committee members heard comments from Frank Patterson of Trilith Studios, Julie Feagin of Filmbook Media and Virtual IP, Alan Davis of the GDOT, and Brandon Branham of Smart Cities. The group also toured Trilith Studios.

Other committee members are:

Senator Ed Setzler, Member

Senator Max Burns, Member

Senator Jason Esteves, Member

Senator Shawn Still, Member

Senator Sheikh Rahman, Member

Professor Pascal Van Hentenryck, Member

Ms. Robyn Crittenden, Member

Mr. Fred Miskawi, Member

Below is commentary Chairman Albers shared with us regarding artificial intelligence and why Georgia needs to be on the leading edge of AI, in line with our top ranking as the best state in the country for business.

Artificial Intelligence will have the single greatest impact in our lifetime, significantly transforming our state, nation, and planet. AI’s influence grows exponentially by the day, bringing both opportunities and challenges. In 2023, I began hosting joint committee meetings with the Senate Public Safety Committee, where I serve as Chairman, and the Senate Science & Technology Committee. It quickly became apparent that we needed more time and focus on this life-changing technology. Thanks to Lt. Governor Burt Jones, we passed SR 476, creating the Senate Study Committee on Artificial Intelligence.

The committee is comprised of Senate members and industry experts from across the state. Three meetings have been held, with five more scheduled for 2024. I encourage Georgians to attend future meetings in person or online, submit testimony, or contact us directly. To learn more, please visit our committee website. Our work aims to encourage innovation while keeping our citizens safe.

Georgia prides itself on being the #1 place for business over the past decade. To maintain this ranking, we must also lead in Artificial Intelligence. AI will positively and negatively impact our workforce by automating countless tasks and analyzing vast amounts of data for better decisionmaking. It will significantly boost software development, law, accounting, and manufacturing productivity. Ultimately, AI can provide efficient and personalized customer support in person and online.

Since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, major innovations have primarily impacted the “bluecollar” workforce. However, AI is unique in that it will disproportionately affect “white-collar” workers. To adapt to AI-driven changes, today’s workforce must acquire new skills, with critical thinking and problem-solving becoming increasingly valuable. As a state, we must to be prepared for our workforce to evolve in real-time to meet these new demands and challenges.

The need for data privacy and security protections has existed for many years, but in the new AI world, these concerns have grown significantly. Earlier this year, I authored SB 473, the “Georgia Consumer Privacy Protection Act.” While the bill passed the Senate, it did not achieve final passage in the House. This legislation is crucial to balance the interests of consumers and businesses. Safeguarding consumer data builds trust and confidence in the digital marketplace, encouraging economic growth. Additionally, it can enhance innovation by incentivizing the development of robust security technologies. Strong data protection laws empower individuals to control their personal information, preserving fundamental rights and liberties in the digital age. I urge our business community to embrace this legislation in 2025 so we do not follow the path of states that have lost the balance needed for successful solutions.

Ethical concerns and potential bias in AI algorithms are significant issues that must be addressed. AI systems can amplify potential biases, leading to inequitable decisions impacting individuals’ lives. Ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in AI development and deployment is crucial to prevent these harms and build public trust.

Our education system in Georgia must also change. For the past 85 years, we have taught in a substantially similar format and content while the world has evolved. Our K-12 and university systems must adapt accordingly. Although institutions like GA Tech continue to lead the way, many state and private universities are lagging. Kudos to our Technical College System for embracing necessary changes to fill essential jobs and teach vital life skills. AI can help bridge the digital divide and level the playing field for our students.

As a firefighter/EMT with over 30 years of experience, and as Chairman of the Senate Public Safety Committee, I am thrilled about the ways AI is transforming public safety. Enhanced 911 dispatch operations now use AI to analyze call data, determine urgency, convert spoken language to text, and improve response times and documentation. AI can identify crime patterns, predict hotspots, and analyze digital evidence to help pinpoint suspects. In firefighting, AI-powered sensors detect early signs of fire, enabling rapid responses and more effective use of resources. Additionally, AI systems assist medical professionals in diagnosing conditions and prioritizing patients, while wearable devices monitor vital signs and alert medical teams to significant changes.

AI also revolutionizes healthcare by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and patient outcomes. By analyzing extensive medical data, AI aids in early disease detection, accelerates drug discovery, and helps tailor treatment plans to individual needs. AI-powered systems streamline administrative tasks like appointment scheduling and claims processing, allowing healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care. Furthermore, AI enables remote patient monitoring, increasing accessibility and convenience for patients, particularly in rural or underserved areas.

In the transportation industry, AI is driving safety, efficiency, and sustainability advancements. Self-driving cars powered by AI have the potential to reduce accidents caused by human error significantly. AI-driven traffic management systems enhance traffic flow, minimize congestion, and shorten travel times. Additionally, AI optimizes logistics and supply chain operations, reducing costs and improving delivery times. Although challenges such as infrastructure and regulatory issues persist, the potential benefits of AI in transportation are substantial.

As you can see, Artificial Intelligence will change the world. You may be asking, when will this become a reality? The answer is now, with much of what I wrote in my article already happening or in process, with updates coming daily. You may also be wondering who wrote this article. Was it John or AI? The answer is both…😀

Reach out to Chairman Albers here.