Latino International Film Festival Announces Festival Dates and Opening Night Film

The 13th annual Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF) is proud to announce this year’s festival will be held from Sept. 26 – 29, 2024. The four-day festival brings a plethora of Georgia filmmakers, Latino creatives, celebrities, and other industry professionals dedicated to celebrating Latino-made and inspired cinematic projects.

As the premier film festival and the only Afro Latino curated film festival in the Southeast, GALIFF continues to shine the spotlight on talented Georgia creatives and Latino filmmakers from around the world, providing an intimate setting that fosters networking, idea exchange, and artistic growth for filmmakers and film enthusiasts alike.

“I’m thrilled to continue amplifying the voices of the next generation of Latino storytellers. Thirteen years later, the mission of the Georgia Latino International Film Festival remains as strong as ever,” said Jose Marquez, CEO of GALFA. “From the very beginning, our goal has been to create a platform where Latino artists and independent filmmakers of color can showcase their art and tell their stories. We are proud to support this vibrant community and celebrate the diversity and creativity that drives our industry forward.”

Attendees will be immersed in a world of captivating storytelling, featuring films and directors from all over the United States, Peru, Spain, Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean. GALIFF strives to bridge cultures, transcend borders, and nurture the creativity and vision of filmmakers.

“The Georgia Latino International Film Festival is a vital part of Georgia’s entertainment ecosystem and the development of Latino filmmakers in our state,” said Yvette Moise, President of GALFA. “Without this festival, Georgia’s Latino community would not see themselves represented in our entertainment industry. We are committed to ensuring that their stories are told and their voices are heard.”

There is a concerted effort, on behalf of the festival organizers, to include every community in the state of Georgia and beyond, to attend the festival and experience Latino culture: food, films, and music.

Held during Hispanic Heritage month, this year’s festival will feature the U.S. premiere of Mimi and Tony: La Creación de Un Sueño, a captivating new film exploring the life and legacy of renowned Latin American artist, Mimi Succar. The film is directed by her son, Tony Succar, a three-time Grammy Award winner. This highly anticipated film will be showcased at the GALIFF’s VIP Opening Night celebration.

“Mimi and Tony: La Creación de Un Sueño” is a heartfelt documentary that chronicles the inspiring journey of Mimi Succar, whose artistic achievements have left an indelible mark on the Latin American/Peruvian art scene. Through Tony Succar’s personal lens, the film offers an intimate portrayal of Mimi’s career, her impact on the arts, and the profound mother-son relationship that shaped her legacy.

Tony Succar, acclaimed for his musical contributions and dedication to cultural projects, brings a deeply personal touch to this film. His directorial debut provides an unparalleled insight into his mother’s life, blending historical context with intimate family moments.

“The U.S. premiere of Mimi and Tony: La Creación de Un Sueño is a testament to the festival’s commitment to showcasing powerful narratives and fostering cross-cultural dialogue,” notes Norelie Garcia Chairwoman of GALIFF. “GALIFF is honored to present this extraordinary film as part of its mission to highlight diverse voices and celebrate the richness of Latino culture.”

Attendees can purchase full festival passes, granting access to all events, screenings, and receptions: Purchase Your Tickets Here

For more information, schedules and screenings visit the Georgia Latino International Film Festival: https://galiff.org/