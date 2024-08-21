Law Students Set to Study the Legal Life of Issa Rae

This fall, students at Georgia State University College of Law will have the unique opportunity to delve into the legal aspects of Issa Rae’s career under the guidance of their professor. The course will explore Issa Rae’s journey as a Hollywood actress, writer, producer and entrepreneur. The first class will open with a special visit from Issa Rae’s mother and brother, setting the foundation for her upbringing and future success.

“Issa Rae has long been at the top of my list of inspiring figures to study, so to bring her remarkable career into the classroom is a thrilling opportunity for both my students and me. We’ll explore her journey from YouTube to the big screen, delving into her on-camera achievements and the business and legal intricacies that fuel her success as a writer, producer, director, entrepreneur, and more,” said Mo Ivory, professor of practice and director of the Center for Entertainment, Sports and Intellectual Property.

“Thanks to the support of her team, we’ll also have the unique chance to analyze her real-world agreements and discuss how her approach to deals is shaping today’s entertainment landscape. We’re incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity,” she added.

Issa Rae is a New York Times best-selling author, the founder of Hoorae, a multifaceted media company and the co-creator, co-writer and star of the HBO television series “Insecure,” where she was nominated for several Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

This special opportunity is part of the Legal Life Of… course created by Professor Ivory, which allows law students to gain practical experience in entertainment law. The course is a key component of the experiential learning curriculum offered by the Center for Entertainment, Sports, and Intellectual Property Law. During the semester-long course, Issa Rae will make a special in-person appearance in November 2024 to meet the students and engage in a conversation about what they have learned about her career and businesses.

More about the course

The “Legal Life Of…” course was launched at Georgia State Law in 2019 by Professor of Practice Mo Ivory. Since then, student participants have studied the legal life of Ludacris, Kandi Burruss, Steve Harvey, Rick Ross and most recently the legal life of the Olympic Games where Professor Ivory surprised her students with a class trip to Paris. For more information and sponsorship opportunities with the Center for Entertainment, Sports, and IP Law, please contact Professor Ivory at mivory@gsu.edu.