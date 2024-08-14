Level 77 Music Seizes Six 2024 Mark Awards Nominations

It’s the best kind of déjà vu all over again for independent boutique production

music company Level 77 Music. The Atlanta-based company, founded in 2021, received six

nominations for the prestigious Mark Awards this year from the Los Angeles-based Production Music Association, an organization devoted to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of

the production music community.

“The Level 77 team is as excited about the 2024 Mark Awards nominations as we were with the

very first nomination in 2022 as a brand new business, and then again in 2023,” says Patrick

Avard, Level 77 Music Founder and CEO. “But to receive six nominations this year — we are

blown away and grateful.”

The company’s 2024 Mark Awards nominations are for the following songs:

Dance/Electronic Track of the Year

“Feels Right”

Amore Jones, Anthony Arasi, Patrick Avard & Stansilav Palyvoda

VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC

Pop Track of the Year

“Gimme My Sorry Back”

Shanell Woodgett, Anthony Arasi, Caleb Tillman & Patrick Avard

VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC

Rock Track of the Year

“Sick”

Brad Kleinschmidt

ROUND TABLE RECORDING COMPANY/LEVEL 77 MUSIC

Country/Americana Track of the Year

“Loose”

Michael Radovsky, JD Wiggins & Asa Wiggins

VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC

R&B/Soul Track of the Year

“My Forever”

Amore Jones, Kameon Prather, Brianna Hayes & Anthony Arasi

VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC

Social Justice/Impact Track of the Year

“As One”

Patrick Avard, Amore Jones, Alex Cabrera & Bradley Prakope

VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC

Listen to all six Level 77 Music 2024 Mark Awards-nominated songs at the playlist HERE.

Winners of the 2024 Mark Awards will be announced at the PMA’s 10 th annual awards

ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 25, 2024. Until then, Avard says he’ll be keeping his head in

the game, “My focus continues to be building this new brand — Level 77 Music – and on

producing incredible music for our expanding catalog, as well as leading our custom music

division, Sonic Score.”

In addition to Avard, the Level 77 Music team includes Executive Producer Jason Rudd,

Songwriter/Producer Amore Jones, CTO Anthony Arasi, Coordinator and Music Director Josh

Nathan, COO Heather Henderson, and Sr. Film Composer Mark Kueffner, who scores custom

compositions for the Sonic Score division.

Recent placements of Level 77 Music’s work include feature films Lights Out and The Blind,

along with original composition for streamers Passionflix and Amazon and brands Google,

Synchrony Bank and Nissan. A new addition to the company’s sync placements includes Pop

Star Academy, debuting August 21, 2024, on Netflix.