Level 77 Music Seizes Six 2024 Mark Awards Nominations

It’s the best kind of déjà vu all over again for independent boutique production
music company Level 77 Music. The Atlanta-based company, founded in 2021, received six
nominations for the prestigious Mark Awards this year from the Los Angeles-based Production Music Association, an organization devoted to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of
the production music community.
“The Level 77 team is as excited about the 2024 Mark Awards nominations as we were with the
very first nomination in 2022 as a brand new business, and then again in 2023,” says Patrick
Avard, Level 77 Music Founder and CEO. “But to receive six nominations this year — we are
blown away and grateful.”
The company’s 2024 Mark Awards nominations are for the following songs:
Dance/Electronic Track of the Year
“Feels Right”
Amore Jones, Anthony Arasi, Patrick Avard & Stansilav Palyvoda
VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC
Pop Track of the Year
“Gimme My Sorry Back”
Shanell Woodgett, Anthony Arasi, Caleb Tillman & Patrick Avard
VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC
Rock Track of the Year
“Sick”
Brad Kleinschmidt
ROUND TABLE RECORDING COMPANY/LEVEL 77 MUSIC
Country/Americana Track of the Year
“Loose”
Michael Radovsky, JD Wiggins & Asa Wiggins
VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC
R&B/Soul Track of the Year
“My Forever”
Amore Jones, Kameon Prather, Brianna Hayes & Anthony Arasi
VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC
Social Justice/Impact Track of the Year
“As One”
Patrick Avard, Amore Jones, Alex Cabrera & Bradley Prakope
VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC
Listen to all six Level 77 Music 2024 Mark Awards-nominated songs at the playlist HERE.
Winners of the 2024 Mark Awards will be announced at the PMA’s 10 th annual awards
ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 25, 2024. Until then, Avard says he’ll be keeping his head in
the game, “My focus continues to be building this new brand — Level 77 Music – and on
producing incredible music for our expanding catalog, as well as leading our custom music
division, Sonic Score.”
In addition to Avard, the Level 77 Music team includes Executive Producer Jason Rudd,
Songwriter/Producer Amore Jones, CTO Anthony Arasi, Coordinator and Music Director Josh
Nathan, COO Heather Henderson, and Sr. Film Composer Mark Kueffner, who scores custom
compositions for the Sonic Score division.
Recent placements of Level 77 Music’s work include feature films Lights Out and The Blind,
along with original composition for streamers Passionflix and Amazon and brands Google,
Synchrony Bank and Nissan. A new addition to the company’s sync placements includes Pop
Star Academy, debuting August 21, 2024, on Netflix.