Lights, Camera, Comfort: Our Experience at the All-Movie Hotel

Guest commentary from Julie E. Hedges, JE Hedges Photography

As a professional photographer, I (Julie Hedges) and my daughter London—a screenwriter student at Trilith Institute and Creative Intern at Story Mill Entertainment—were excited to experience Francis Ford Coppola’s new All-Movie Hotel in Peachtree City, Georgia. Our stay turned out to be a truly unique and captivating experience. Nestled in a charming community celebrated for its great food, friendly people, and fantastic weather, this property offers a one-of-a-kind blend of film and hospitality. It’s the only place in the world where an integrated film studio coexists with luxurious accommodations, making it a screenwriter’s and filmmaker’s ideal retreat and a post-production playground all in one. The All-Movie Hotel, the latest addition to Coppola’s Hideaway hotel collection and the first U.S. location in the Coppola Family Hideaway portfolio, is a cinematic paradise just a 15-minute drive from Trilith Studios, the largest purpose-built film and television studio complex in North America—making it an ideal location for filmmakers and industry professionals who need to balance work and relaxation in a luxurious setting.

Upon arrival, Gabby warmly greeted us with cool, wet, lemongrass-scented washcloths and custom-made espressos to our liking. The check-in process was refreshingly unique, completed at a dining room table rather than a stuffy front desk, making us feel like honored guests. The General Manager, Luvia Martinez, personally welcomed us and then showed us many statues and movie props from the 2024 “Megalopolis” movie and other films Coppola has been a part of, including a commanding gold hawk featured in the “Megalopolis” trailer. The hotel truly feels like a paradise for movie lovers, with its careful attention to cinematic details. The sidewalks even featured fun games like hopscotch and checkers for kids, and the entire property is surrounded by beautiful succulent plants that Coppola himself enjoys.

Our Deluxe single king room was a masterpiece of design, reflecting Coppola’s personal touch in every detail. It was adorned with images of Hollywood’s golden era, a full-length mirror, a leather Director-style chair, fresh flowers, and gold-trimmed light fixtures. The kitchenette was thoughtfully equipped with pink Nostalgia brand appliances and a Frigidaire mini refrigerator stocked with spring water. An Illy espresso machine and elegant plates, glassware, and stainless steel utensils were also provided. The bathroom was equally impressive, featuring a hand-held showerhead and luxurious rain shower with Kosher brand faucets and amenities. The water pressure was fantastic. We were also delighted by the spa robes, makeup towels, and organic luxurious toiletries from high-end brands Grown Alchemist and Ortigia. The bed was incredibly comfortable, and we had a restful night’s sleep, waking up refreshed and ready for the day.

The hospitality at the hotel was not just warm; it was exceptionally personal, making us feel like valued guests. After a late return from dinner, we were caught in a sudden downpour. Just as we were figuring out how to reach our room without getting soaked, Gabby appeared with three umbrellas, standing in the rain to ensure we stayed dry. Later that night, when we inquired about the ice machine, Gabby went above and beyond by bringing ice directly to our room. Upon entering, we were surprised to find a gift of a new copy of “The Godfather Notebook” on our table, a New York Times bestseller that details Coppola’s notes and process in making the movie, along with a sweet note from the general manager welcoming us as the hotel’s very first reservation.

The lobby is a cinematic treasure trove, fully immersed in film. It features two 50th-anniversary “Godfather” pinball machines—one of which is signed by designer Eric Meunier—and is adorned with a striking ‘Apocalypse Now’ rug and a 10-foot-wide reproduction of an Arthur Frank Mathews painting, identical to the one Coppola has in his California home. The lobby also houses an espresso bar and offers complimentary juice, wine, and beer in the fridge. We spent our late-night hours there, reading vintage novels, playing games like Connect Four, and soaking in the cinematic ambiance, which made for a unique and enjoyable evening. We indulged in an upscale continental breakfast in the lobby in the morning. The menu included a selection of meats, cheeses, fresh fruits, homemade yogurt, granola, petite spinach egg quiches, bagels, and delicious juices. We were also served our custom-made espressos, a perfect start to the day.

After breakfast, the general manager graciously took us on a tour of the hotel’s facilities, highlighting some of its 27 rooms and six luxury suites, one of which Coppola resided in while making “Megalopolis.” Each room was personally designed by Coppola and beautifully decorated with gifts and décor he acquired over the years from his work on various films. The attention to detail in each suite reflects his passion for cinema and storytelling.

What truly sets the hotel apart is its unique integration of film and hospitality. The hotel boasts state-of-the-art facilities specifically designed for filmmakers, including two complete post-production suites with laser projection, Meyer Sound 2.1 monitoring, and edit bays for editing, mixing, and composing. The fully loaded ADR Recording room is top-of-the-line. With its wraparound blue/blackout screen, the sound stage room is perfect for shooting special effects with no reverb, ensuring pristine recordings—so much so that a few scenes from Megalopolis were shot there. Additionally, the hotel features a dedicated fitting room for the wardrobe department, further enhancing its appeal as a filmmaking hub. The screening theater, aptly named the “Dorothy Theater,” is a poignant tribute to Dorothy Arzner, Coppola’s directing teacher at UCLA and Hollywood’s only female film editor for over 30 years. These facilities aren’t just impressive; they are a filmmaker’s ultimate workspace, with meticulously calibrated sound and visual systems.

One of the hotel’s standout features is the gourmet kitchen, known as the Green Room—a chef’s dream outfitted with high-end luxury knives, top-of-the-line cookware, and appliances designed to excite any culinary professional. The kitchen’s focal point is Coppola’s personal vintage Wolf brand gas stove, meticulously shipped from his California home and reassembled in Georgia. More than just a place to prepare food, the kitchen serves as a gathering spot for the crew to eat, mingle, and relax. It also houses a library filled with Coppola’s favorite books, offering a cozy nook for quiet reflection or inspiration. To further enhance the guest experience, the hotel also offers a swimming pool with a poolside gas grill, perfect for outdoor cooking, and a gym, providing a well-rounded balance of leisure and convenience for guests.

Our stay at the hotel was genuinely unforgettable. The hotel was beautiful, clean, and meticulously maintained, and we were treated like VIPs throughout our visit. The attention to detail, from the Hollywood-inspired décor to the top-notch amenities, made this a unique and luxurious experience that any filmmaker or movie lover would cherish. We can’t wait to return and highly recommend it to anyone seeking a one-of-a-kind, luxurious escape with a touch of cinematic history.

Read more: Francis Ford Coppola Opens Hotel for Filmmakers and Public in Georgia With On-Site Post-Production Facilities