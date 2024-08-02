Creative Economy Journal: 200 Most Influential

Georgia Entertainment
Premier Partner
You are at:»»Lights, Camera, Credits: The State Of Film Tax Incentives
empty theater seats

Lights, Camera, Credits: The State Of Film Tax Incentives

0
By on Culture/Arts, Engage, Film & TV

In this episode of Tax Notes TalkGeorge Ford with the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Public Policy Studies discusses film tax incentives and their effectiveness in attracting business to states.

Film tax credits play a big role in where movies get made. From Marvel blockbusters to indie films, production companies and industry players alike consider what kind of tax breaks they can receive by filming in one high tax credit location versus a lower credit location.

Watch or read the transcripts on Forbes.
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.