Location Manager Brad Smith Shares How the Movie Business Benefits Local Property Owners

University of Georgia Alum Brad Smith is the perfect example of a Georgia local making their dreams in the film industry into a reality. After beginning his career in the entertainment industry in 1988 (nearly 40 years ago), Smith has worked as location manager and scout on a variety of film and television projects in the state.

Most recently, he completed work on the fourth season of the popular Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias,” a show that has had tremendous positive impact on the city of Covington. To see Brad’s work, along with the contributions of many talented Georgia crew members, be sure to watch Sweet Magnolias on Netflix.

