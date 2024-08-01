Macon Film Festival Announces ‘STAX: SOULSVILLE U.S.A.’ as Sunday Screening

The Macon Film Festival is thrilled to announce its closing night screening, “STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.,” will screen its first two episodes at The Douglass Theatre at 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 18. The groundbreaking documentary, directed and produced by Jamila Wignot who will be in attendance at the festival, chronicles the musicians, songwriters and producers who smashed racial barriers and created the signature Stax sound that defined an era. The Macon Film Festival’s direct connection to this body of work surrounds The Otis Redding Foundation’s presence in Macon, Redding’s grandson Justin Andrews serving as a community leader and President of the Macon Film Festival Board and more.

Through archival performance footage and intimate interviews the documentary details how in just under two decades, Stax Records in Memphis, Tennessee, grew from a family-owned record store and studio to one of the most influential producers of soul music—launching the careers of Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & The M.G.’s, Sam & Dave and more. Founded in 1957 by Jim Stewart and co-owned with his sister, Estelle Axton, the company drew upon a mix of young, local talent – musicians, songwriters, and producers – who would create the unforgettable Stax sound.

“STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.” is set against the backdrop of the American south of the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s and details white and Black artists working together, defying segregation, and producing hits such as “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay,” “Soul Man,” “Green Onions,” and the Oscar®-winning “Theme from Shaft.” At the peak of its success, Stax artists commemorated the Watts Rebellion by playing to over 100,000 African Americans at the 1972 benefit concert Wattstax. During an era of major social turbulence, systemic inequity, and racial tensions, Stax, an integrated company, saw stunning artistic and cultural success, and managed to rebound from repeated business setbacks and tragic losses before the studio ultimately dissolved after fifteen pioneering years.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to bring ‘STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.’ to Macon, Georgia, home of Otis Redding,” Director Jamila Wignot said. “Otis Redding’s contribution to Stax Records and its inimitable sound is undeniable. Like so many, he was the first Stax artist I discovered and was my gateway into the wider catalog. I’m honored that our series continues to champion his legacy. Long Live the Love Man!”

“We are incredibly honored to screen ‘STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.’ for our closing night,” MFF Board President Justin Andrews said. “The documentary is a testament to the strength and artistry of soul music and sheds light on Otis Redding’s innumerable contributions to both Macon and the music industry.”

“STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.” is an official selection of the 2024 SXSW Film and TV Festival and winner of the TV Premiere Audience Award. It is a Laylow Pictures Production and a White Horse Pictures Production in association with Concord Originals, Polygram Entertainment and Warner Music Entertainment. More information about the documentary can be found here and the trailer is available here.

For more information about the Macon Film Festival, please visit maconfilmfestival.com.