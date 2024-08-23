Museum of Illusions Atlanta Unveils Exclusive ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Exhibit Takeover

The Museum of Illusions Atlanta is thrilled to announce a strange and unusual exhibit takeover that will transport visitors into the whimsical and eerie world of the highly anticipated film, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

The takeover will feature the Museum’s most popular interactive exhibits with visual displays inspired by the iconic “Beetlejuice” universe. This is a sponsored collaboration with Allied Global Marketing and Warner Bros. Pictures and will be accessible through Labor Day weekend and the week of the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” theater opening. Visitors can explore the Museum exhibits starting Wednesday, August 28 at 5 PM at regular admission, ranging from $24-29, available at here.

“We’re excited to showcase the ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ takeovers as an unparalleled experience that only Museum of Illusions can deliver,” said Kaylie Heyner of Allied Global Marketing. “This is a celebration of the spooky and surreal, and we know Atlanta has the most imaginative and engaging fans who will love to see the exhibits and the movie.”

Museum of Illusions Atlanta is known for its innovative and engaging exhibits that challenge perception and stimulate the mind. The “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” exhibit is a perfect example of the museum’s commitment to creating experiences that are both entertaining and educational.

“This is just the start of interactive takeovers we plan for the Museum,” said Laci Sargeant-Branch, General Manager of Museum of Illusions Atlanta. “Our team has worked hard to secure and create exciting activations, and we have endless potential for future media, corporate, and creative collaborations.”

