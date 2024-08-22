Otis Redding Foundation Announces 3rd Annual “King of Soul Music Festival”

The Otis Redding Foundation, (ORF), is proud to announce the 2024 “King Of Soul Music Festival” on September 6 and 7, 2024 in Macon Georgia. Eight-piece soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones will perform during the gala event “An Evening of Respect” at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 6 at the Macon City Auditorium. The “Big ‘O’ Homecoming Show & Dance” follows on Saturday, September 7th at the Capitol Theatre.

“We are honored to return to Macon and perform for the Otis Redding Foundation. Any time we have a chance to show our love for the legacy of Otis Redding’s music, we will try our best to be there,” stated Paul Janeway, vocalist and co-founder of St. Paul & The Broken Bones. “The Redding family has been so kind to us, and we are overjoyed for the opportunity to play at this event.”

“Paul came to “An Evening of Respect” in 2016 and expressed so much love and respect for my husband’s music. He stole the show with his fervent performance and passion,” stated Zelma Redding.

“My Mom wanted to have Paul back, so she personally reached out and invited the band to headline the 2024 celebration,” said Karla Redding-Andrews, VP and Executive Director of ORF.

Founded in Birmingham, AL in 2011, St. Paul & The Broken Bones has garnered widespread acclaim for their dynamic sound and electrifying live performances. The eight-piece ensemble includes Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Brown Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums) Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone) and Amaris Ansari (saxophone) burst on the scene with their 2014 debut album, Half the City. Since then, they have captivated audiences at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella, and Glastonbury and have shared stages with iconic artists including Elton John and The Rolling Stones.

The band’s discography includes a mix of old-school, sleek summertime funk and classic disco, showcased in albums like “Young Sick Camellia” (2018). Their latest LP “Angels in Science Fiction, continued this trend, building on the shadowy psychedelia and experimental R&B of their 2022 release, “The Alien Coast.” St. Paul & the Broken Bones often cover Otis Redding songs in concert and in 2013 hosted a secreta house show at High Underground in Birmingham, when they played the iconic Otis Blue in its entirety.

Macon Music Revue will open the evening. Two of the members of the preservation band, guitarist Dustin McCook and bassist Evan Bentzel, are alumni of the Otis Music Camp, having participated since their middle school years and continuing through high school.

“Dusty and Evan came up through the Otis Music Camp and their talent and professionalism today demonstrate exactly why the Otis Redding Center for the Arts will be such an invaluable destination for music education,” added Redding-Andrews.

During “An Evening of Respect,” awards will be presented to:

The Georgia Music Foundation will receive the Otis & Zelma Redding Award of Respect in recognition of its 30 years supporting music education, preservation and outreach.

Gia Maione Prima Foundation will receive The Otis Redding III Award of Philanthropy in recognition of its dedication to music education and encouraging an appreciation for American jazz, American popular music and jazz performance.

Songwriter Vinson “Alaz” Muhammad will receive The Otis Redding Foundation Dream Award for the dedication, ambition and drive he demonstrates in pursuit of artistic excellence.

All proceeds from the Festival support ORF’s programs at the Otis Redding Center for the Arts scheduled to be completed in October. The Center will further the Foundation’s mission to give students, ages 5-18, an opportunity to explore their interest in music and the arts including musical literacy, music instrumentation, mathematical components of music, etc.

Sponsorships and VIP tickets for the “King of Soul Music Festival” are available at https://otisreddingfoundation.org. Balcony tickets for “An Evening of Respect” with St. Paul & the Broken Bones are $55.00 and go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.