Out On Film Achieves BAFTA-qualifying status

Out On Film, Atlanta’s LGBTQIA+ film festival, proudly announces that it has been officially recognized as a BAFTA-qualifying festival. This prestigious status, awarded by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), adds to Out On Film’s accolades, including becoming Oscar® qualifying in 2020. The festival joins the ranks of only three LGBTQIA+ BAFTA-qualifying festivals in the United States and is the only BAFTA qualifying film festival in the South.

Celebrating its 37th year, Out On Film continues to be a beacon for LGBTQIA+ stories and filmmakers. The 2024 festival will occur from September 26th to October 6th, with events at the Landmark Midtown Art Cinema and Out Front Theatre Company in Midtown Atlanta. The festival will also offer a virtual experience, streaming select films online until October 13th, providing accessibility to some film screenings nationwide.

Out On Film’s BAFTA-qualifying status marks a significant milestone, further solidifying its role in supporting and elevating queer cinema. As a BAFTA-qualifying festival, short films screened at Out On Film may now be eligible for consideration for BAFTA awards, providing filmmakers with a prestigious platform to gain international recognition. This status opens new opportunities for filmmakers to advance their careers and share their unique stories with a broader audience.

“We are thrilled to receive this honor from BAFTA,” said Jim Farmer, Out On Film’s Festival Director. “It’s a testament to the incredible talent of the filmmakers we showcase and our commitment to amplifying LGBTQIA+ voices. This recognition will enable us to continue our mission of celebrating and supporting diverse stories from around the world.”

The festival has a rich history of presenting a wide array of films, from documentaries and narratives to shorts and experimental works. Out On Film typically screens between 100 and 150 films each year and attracts submissions from around the globe. This year, the festival received another record-breaking number of submissions, nearly 1,000.

Notable past guests include Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo, known for his roles in The Color Purple, Rustin, and Euphoria, who received Out On Film’s Icon Award in 2022. Additionally, the festival has welcomed actor Scott Evans, known for Barbie, Almost Love, and Grace & Frankie and recognized performers Amanda Bearse, Wilson Cruz and Margaret Cho.

The festival’s first wave announcement, released on August 1st, teased a lineup of five films, with the full schedule set to be unveiled August 23.

Festival passes and tickets are available at outonfilm.org.