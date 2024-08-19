Peacock’s Highly Anticipated Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Opens BronzeLens 2024

BronzeLens opens its annual film festival with a special screening of Peacock’s limited series FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST, Wednesday, August 21 at the Tara Atlanta Theater located at 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road, N.E.

Festival attendees will have the opportunity to watch the first episode of the highly anticipated Peacock series filmed in Atlanta. The series is based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, which follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.” The series stars film and television icons Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, Chloe Bailey, and more.

FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST, is executive produced by Kevin Hart (Hartbeat) and Will Packer (Will Packer Media). Series creator, writer and showrunner Shaye Ogbonna (Penguin, The Chi, God’s Country) serves as executive producer along with fellow showrunner and executive producer Jason Horwitch (Echo 3, The Calling).

FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST premieres on Peacock September 5, 2024.

Synopsis: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.” When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.