Peacock’s New Limited True-Crime Series “Fight Night” Slated for Atlanta Premiere

On Sept. 7, 2024, at Tara Theatre, an Atlanta guest audience will premiere Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, an eight-episode limited series based on a true story that cuts close to home. Fight Night chronicles the real-life, high-stakes, outrageous armed robbery at an afterparty the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight against Jerry Quarry in Atlanta.

The morning after Ali’s fight, news of the Atlanta heist – more so than the fight – captured the nation’s attention.

Based on an acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast of the same name, produced and hosted by Jeff Keating of Doghouse Pictures in conjunction with Will Packer Media and iHeartPodcasts, the limited series showcases an A-list lineup of top content creators linked to Atlanta, including executive producer Will Packer; creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer Shaye Ogbonna; executive producer and series star Kevin Hart; and executive producer Bryan Smiley with Hartbeat Productions. The Universal Television series was shot at Atlanta’s Assembly Studios.

Hart is joined onscreen in the series by Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, and Terrence Howard as the principal cast.

Find Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist beginning Sept. 5, 2024, on Peacock.