President of Macon Film Festival and Director at Otis Redding Foundation Justin Andrews Shares the Impact of Support For Local Filmmakers

Justin Andrews, a Macon native, serves as the President of the Macon Film Festival’s Board of Directors. The festival, which recently wrapped up on August 18th, provided an invaluable experience for creatives from all over the country. It screened a wide array of films including narrative features, shorts, documentaries, and even “Georgia-Made” projects. Andrew’s leadership extends beyond this role of president, as he is also an active member of the Macon Arts Alliance, the Boys and Girls Club, and Visit Macon, demonstrating his deep commitment to the arts and the community of Middle Georgia.

The grandson of music legend Otis Redding, Andrews also highlights the arts as the Director of Special Projects and Outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. The Foundation, rooted in music, is committed to improving the quality of life in the community by educating and empowering its youth. Andrews plays a pivotal role in this mission by overseeing event planning, leading student activities and camps, and managing the creative development of Otis Redding branded merchandise, with proceeds supporting the Foundation’s educational programs.

To kick off the Macon Film Festival, he joined local business professionals at Georgia Entertainments Unscripted Roadshow. To see the recap of the event, visit here.

To be included in our interviews and videos please contact us here.