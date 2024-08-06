RallyHere Partners with ProbablyMonsters to Support Launch of Multiple Games

In an exciting development for the gaming industry, RallyHere has announced a strategic partnership with ProbablyMonsters, an independent video game company renowned for its innovative approach to game development. This collaboration will see RallyHere providing comprehensive live service operations support for multiple titles from ProbablyMonsters, including their highly anticipated debut games from development teams Battle Barge and Hidden Grove.

RallyHere: Empowering Game Developers

RallyHere, a subsidiary of Hi-Rez Ventures, offers a robust cross-platform multiplayer backend-as-a-service platform. With nearly 20 years of experience honed within Hi-Rez Studios, RallyHere provides game developers with a fully integrated product suite. This includes essential features such as matchmaking, server orchestration, analytics, and live operations support. This technology has already powered over 200 million gamers worldwide through popular titles like SMITE/SMITE 2, Paladins, and Rogue Company.

Stewart Chisam, Founder & CEO of RallyHere, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “From our first conversations with ProbablyMonsters, it’s been very clear that they have assembled a world-class team of game developers. We’re thrilled to support Battle Barge and Hidden Grove with our backend infrastructure and look forward to the amazing games they are creating.”

ProbablyMonsters: A Visionary Approach to Game Development

Founded in 2016 by Harold Ryan, former Bungie President and CEO, ProbablyMonsters aims to redefine game development by fostering a healthy work culture and delivering industry-defining games. With a team of experienced and innovative leaders, ProbablyMonsters is committed to empowering talent and creating exceptional gaming experiences.

Mark Subotnick, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at ProbablyMonsters, praised RallyHere’s capabilities, saying, “We asked each of our development teams to independently evaluate multiple Backend Service providers. Surprisingly, RallyHere was unanimously chosen as the best choice in the market. Their proven track record and ability to support games as a service at scale impressed us all.”

A Partnership Built on Collaboration and Success

The decision to partner with RallyHere followed an in-depth evaluation process involving ProbablyMonsters’ engineering directors and development teams. The teams were tasked with finding a backend service provider that could meet their diverse needs. RallyHere stood out for its direct communication, technical support, and ability to transition from development to playtesting swiftly.

“The partnership and collaboration we’ve experienced with the team from RallyHere has been world class,” said Sophie Huang, Technical Product Manager at ProbablyMonsters. “Our game teams, data insights, and operational teams are leveraging their technology, knowledge, and experience to accelerate our path to shipping. We meet regularly to share roadmaps and agree on strategies to improve gameplay outcomes and quality of the experience.”

In the video above, Mark Subotnick emphasizes the importance of this collaboration, highlighting the mutual benefits for both companies. He notes that RallyHere not only understands the technical requirements, but also shares a commitment to empowering game developers. “By having a trusted partner like RallyHere, we can focus on the game itself, knowing that our backend needs are expertly managed,” Subotnick explains.

Dean Johnson, Senior Engineering Director of Hidden Grove, echoed these sentiments: “The partnership and collaboration with RallyHere have been world-class. Their technology, knowledge, and experience accelerate our path to shipping.”

Accelerating Success Together

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, promising increased velocity and success. By leveraging RallyHere’s backend services, ProbablyMonsters can focus on creating innovative games that bring joy and excitement to players worldwide. The collaboration also strengthens RallyHere’s position as a leader in gaming backend services, reinforcing its mission to support game developers of all sizes.