Recap with Reel & Photos: Georgia Unscripted Macon at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Kicks Off the Macon Film Festival

Georgia Entertainment, in partnership with Film Macon, the Macon Film Festival, and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame hosted the eleventh stop of the Georgia Unscripted roadshow in historic downtown Macon to celebrate the creative industries and the art of film in Georgia while spotlighting the legacy of a sports legend involved with the film, “Signing Day.” The event gathered numerous local business owners, entertainment executives, and creatives along with government officials to learn more about the Creative Economy in the region. (Pictures and reel below.)

The Georgia Unscripted event series was crafted with the aim of uniting local elected officials, economic development leaders, and professionals from the creative industries. Beyond fostering networking opportunities, participants gain insights from experts on workforce development trends and educational initiatives.

Mayor Lester Miller shared opening remarks and celebrated the progress of the the creative industries in Macon noting the strategic partnerships of the public and private sectors that have contributed to its success. Rep. Kim Schofield, Rep. Dale Washburn among other elected officials attended the event and were recognized along with other distinguished guests including Julie Wilkerson of the Macon Arts Alliance, and Mayor LaRhonda Patrick of Warner Robins.

Aaron Buzza, COO of Visit Macon, and Justin Andrews, President of the Macon Film Festival, shared highlights of the 19th annual festival that took place August 15 – 18. Surrounded by a rich musical and southern culture, the Macon Film Festival celebrates independent films while promoting filmmaking for entertainment, inspiration, education, and economic development. Screening independent films from around the world in historic theaters in the city’s downtown district as well as fulldome immersive content at Macon’s Museum of Arts & Sciences. The festival featured daily film screenings, celebrity guests, special screenings, and workshops throughout the festival weekend.

The convergence of the creative industries continues to uplift all sectors. Steve Moretti, 2x Grammy nominated musician and the Co-Founder of Macon Pops, shared an update on music in the region. While the rise in music has only fueled the fire of the local esports and gaming scene, according to Wes Byrd, Co-Founder of Skullz Inc., who gave an overview of the state of that industry in Middle Georgia.

Craig Dominey, Manager of Camera Ready Georgia, acknowledged the efforts of all 159 counties, stressing the importance of rural efforts to embrace the creative industries. Film commissioners and camera ready liaisons from around Georgia were also in attendance and recognized including leaders from Fulton, Columbus, Augusta, Rome, Forsyth County, Covington, Dekalb, Bartow, and others.

Workforce and education was under the well deserved spotlight, as Scott Votaw, Asst. Vice Chancellor and Executive of the Georgia Film Academy presented progressive initiatives to further develop opportunities statewide for the next generation of Georgians.

As part of the special programming, the event included a special panel discussion featuring the production team of the new film “Signing Day,” a worldwide premiere of the film trailer, and a meet and greet with the film’s executive producer, Professional Football Hall of Famer and University of Georgia legend Champ Bailey at a newly-erected exhibit showcasing his memorabilia.

“The Macon Film Festival consistently highlights the incredible talent we have here in Georgia and showcases it to the world,” Bailey said. “Being involved in ‘Signing Day’ has shown me the incredible synergy between Georgia’s film industry and it’s sports culture. The film, festival and the Unscripted event are a testament to how our state nurtures talent and fosters collaborations that highlight Georgia’s rich heritage in both arenas.”

“Signing Day” is entirely homegrown in Georgia, having been written, developed, produced and financed within the state. In addition to Bailey, the panel consisted of “Signing Day,” Writer/Director Glen Owen of State Line Films, Producer John Thomas, and Producer Seth Ingram.

The 2024 Georgia Unscripted/Georgia Entertainment 100 events are presented by leading companies including ICP, Trilith Studios, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Fulton Films, RDH Partners, and Yancey Entertainment.

Companies supporting the event include Film Macon, Macon Film Festival, Music Education Group, Classic Tents, Discover Dekalb, Trilith Institute, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, Georgia Matters, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Ghost Gaming, Reel Supplies, Revolution Entertainment Services, PC&E Atlanta, Level 77 Music, and Skillshot.

Other organizations promoting and partnering with the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia, Georgia Film Academy, Motion Picture Association, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, Georgia State University, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

Photo and Video Credit: Rosa Waite and Purple Sky Media