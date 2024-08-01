Renowned Cam Kirk Studios Announces Pop-Up Location At The Battery Atlanta

Photography and Creator Studio Celebrates 7-Year Anniversary with Summertime Activation at Truist Park – Home of The Atlanta Braves

Cam Kirk Studios, the creative brainchild of renowned photographer Cam Kirk, announced today a limited-time pop-up location within The Battery Atlanta at Truist Park – home of the Atlanta Braves. Celebrating seven years of being a steadfast home for creators in Atlanta and beyond, Cam Kirk Studios will take over the Truist Community Corner in The Battery Atlanta from July 11 – August 31, 2024; offering a nearby space for creators in Atlanta's north neighborhoods to advance their skills, market themselves and network. The temporary photography studio will be available for a variety of booking slots along with professional tools and photography accessories for use and purchase.

The Cam Kirk Studios pop-up at The Battery Atlanta will be available from Monday-Sunday across a variety of time slots available for booking online at camkirkstudios.com. Creators using the space will have access to seamless backdrops, creative color gels, V-Flats, lighting, and an on-site assistant to help bring their visions to life. In addition to exclusive merchandise, Cam's recently launched photography accessory line, CORE, will also be available for purchase at the pop-up location; featuring meticulously crafted camera essentials and accessories for both seasoned professionals and aspiring creatives.

“In celebration of 7 years of Cam Kirk Studios, I am super excited to expand our footprint to the Northside and the exciting Battery Community” said Cam Kirk, Founder of Cam Kirk Studios. “We are grateful to be recognized by Truist and to be one of the first Black-owned small businesses to have a residency inside the Community Corner!”

Photographer and entrepreneur Cam Kirk is celebrated for his skill as a creative as well as for building spaces and educational opportunities that uplift and reshape the Atlanta creator community. Having built his creative and cultural influence from his work with music superstars like Jermaine Dupri and Future, in addition to his work in brand campaigns for global companies and entities such as Nike, Airbnb, and the NBA, Cam Kirk continues to leverage his success by creating opportunities for other creators to flourish – chief among them being Cam Kirk Studios.