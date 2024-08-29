SCAD Animationfest to Honor Industry Legend Genndy Tartakovsky Three-Day Event Returns to Atlanta Sept. 26-28

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is proud to announce the return of SCAD AnimationFest to Atlanta Sept. 26-28, 2024. The highly anticipated three-day festival will be held at SCAD’s state-of-the-art SCADshow theater and will honor industry legend Genndy Tartakovsky.

“This year, SCAD AnimationFest proudly honors a titan of animation and a hero to Bees across the world — Cartoon Network and Adult Swim legend Genndy Tartakovsky, the genius behind Hotel Transylvania and Dexter’s Laboratory. SCAD students grew up on Genndy’s classics, and now, in true SCAD fashion, they’ll experience this 2D icon in 8K reality!” said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace. “And I’ll be first in line to see the latest creation from brilliant Bees at SCAD Animation Studios, Chelita — an homage to classic Mexican cinema — the latest animated jewel in SCAD student portfolios ready to launch them into this $260 billion industry. See you at SCADshow….I’ll bring the popcorn!”

SCADFILM’s signature festival for digital media will feature sessions with top executives and creatives from Adult Swim, Bad Robot, Crafty Apes, DC Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Animation, as well as showcase SCAD students and alumni whose creative work is at the forefront of animation, motion media design, and visual effects.

Thursday’s schedule kicks off with a behind-the-scenes presentation of the upcoming Max Original series from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, Creature Commandos. From executive producer and writer James Gunn, Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails…they’re your last, worst option. Warner Bros. Animation executive vice-president of alternative programming Peter Girardi and supervising producer Rick Morales will be on hand to provide an in-depth look into the artistry and creative processes behind this highly anticipated series kicking off a new era of storytelling in the DC Universe.

For the opening night screening, attendees will be some of the first to preview IFC Films charming stop-motion adult drama Memoir of a Snail, directed by Academy Award-winner Adam Elliot. The film received rave reviews at Annecy and won the top prize, the Cristal Award, for best feature. Memoir of a Snail follows the life of Grace Pudel, a lonely misfit with a passion for collecting ornamental snails and a deep love for romance novels. Her life takes a downward turn when she’s separated from her twin brother at a young age. Despite ongoing hardships, Grace perseveres and finds inspiration through a friendship with Pinky, an elderly eccentric woman, as she slowly learns to find confidence and love.

SCADFILM is honored to present this year’s SCAD AnimationFest Award of Excellence to Genndy Tartakovsky for his impressive creative contributions to the animation and entertainment industries. Tartakovsky will be presented with his award on Friday during a special presentation by the award-winning animation visionary, director, writer, and producer who is best known for the popular animated series Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, as well as the hit monster movie franchise Hotel Transylvania.

Also on Friday, Blue Eye Samurai production designer Toby Wilson will take fans “behind the blade” with an exclusive snapshot into the creative inspirations of the Emmy Award-winning Netflix show and a glimpse at the development process, as explained through visual development images. Blue Eye Samurai is currently in production on its second season.

Friday night, attendees will be one of the first to preview an episode of Common Side Effects, a new original series coming to Adult Swim in 2025. Co-created by Joe Bennett and Steve Hely and executive produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, Common Side Effects follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world’s greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. The half-hour serialized comedic thriller is produced by Bandera and Green Street Pictures. Co-creators Bennett and Hely will take the stage for an exclusive Q&A following the screening.

“At SCAD, animation is our number one degree program and a large part of student success includes the exclusive opportunity to be mentored by the best in the industry at this signature event,” said Mollie Brock, director of SCADFILM. “Our students and alumni are creating incredible stories that pair passion with state-of-the-art technology, redefining what is possible in animation.”

SCAD Animation Studios, the world’s only animation studio at a university, offers university students unprecedented opportunities to create short films. A professional-style animation studio with students at the helm, SCAD Animation Studios prepares students for postgraduate careers with inventive techniques and creative problem-solving. More than 600 current students and recent alumni from SCAD’s top-ranked degree programs have contributed to this year’s slate of creative shorts. SCAD Animation Studios will premiere two new original student films, Time Flies and Chelita, as well as host the annual student showcase that features the best of SCAD student work.

Dynamic conversations, presentations, events and panels at SCAD AnimationFest include:

Meet the Executives

The Making of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Saturday Morning Cartoons

Talented SCAD students, faculty, and alumni will present their expertise and insights in sessions and screenings such as:

SCAD Alumni Voices

SCAD Animation Spotlight: The Making of Chelita

SCAD Animation Spotlight: The Making of Time Flies

SCAD Student Animation Showcase

For SCAD AnimationFest passes, current schedule, and more information, visit scad.edu/animationfest.