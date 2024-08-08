Scad Launches New Degree Programs for 2024-25 Academic Year

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is proud to announce the introduction of seven new degree programs to the university’s robust curricular offerings for the 2024–25 academic year. Additionally, SCAD will now offer six existing degree programs previously exclusive to SCAD Savannah at the university’s location in Atlanta. SCAD’s 2024–25 academic year begins Monday, Sept. 9, with the start of fall quarter.

“For more than four decades, SCAD has been at the forefront of art and design education,” said Tara Oviedo, SCAD vice president for curriculum and assessment. “Our curriculum evolves in tandem with — and often ahead of — industry growth, maintaining SCAD’s position as the preeminent source of talent for the world’s most innovative companies. Through these seven new degree programs, along with our expanded offerings in Atlanta and online, we ensure SCAD graduates continue to lead and shape the creative industries of tomorrow.”

The new programs will be offered by the university’s prestigious School of Creative Technology, De Sole School of Business Innovation, and School of Film and Acting at SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah, and online via SCADnow:

B.A. in game development (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah, SCADnow)

B.F.A. in game development (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah)

M.A. in cinematography (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah)

M.B.I. in creative business leadership (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah, SCADnow)

M.B.I. in design management (SCAD Savannah, SCADnow)

M.A. in editing (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah)

M.B.I. in service design (SCAD Savannah, SCADnow)

The university will also offer six undergraduate and graduate degree programs for the first time in Atlanta. Expanded degree programs for SCAD Atlanta include:

B.F.A. in sound design

M.A. in animation

M.A. in interactive design and game development

M.F.A. in interactive design and game development

M.A. in motion media design

M.A. in visual effects

The addition of these programs at SCAD Atlanta, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024–25, reflects the tremendous growth of the university and mirrors the growing entertainment industry in the state, with the film industry spending $4.1 billion in Georgia for fiscal year 2023. According to a recent study by Tripp Umbach, the leading national consulting firm for non-profit, arts, and tourism sector, SCAD’s economic impact for the state of Georgia in fiscal year 2023 was $1.3 billion, a 70% increase from the last report conducted for fiscal year 2019. Much like its home, SCAD Atlanta continues to expand, experiencing 8% enrollment growth in the 2023–24 academic year.

For more than 45 years, SCAD has helped change the face and future of Savannah. The university’s economic impact on the Savannah area in fiscal year 2023 was $1 billion. In Atlanta, SCAD’s economic impact has more than doubled in the past four years, generating $328.5 million in total economic impact for Metro Atlanta.

During the 2023–24 academic year, SCAD Atlanta added the B.F.A. in acting to its list of available degree programs and opened a second professionally run casting office for students, alumni, faculty, and staff. Last fall, SCAD Atlanta also opened a world-class entertainment and performance venue, SCADshow, that hosts two state-of-the-art theater spaces, a 700-seat main stage and an intimate 130-seat theater, with industry-leading projection and sound production technology.