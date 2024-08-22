Shaunya Chavis Rucker, Bill Duke, Gil Robertson to be Recognized by BronzeLens Annual Awards Show

The 15th Anniversary Celebration for the BronzeLens Film Festival concludes with the BronzeLens Annual Awards Show on Sunday, August 25, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center. The annual awards show celebrates and recognizes industry leaders and the “Best of Festival” honorees from the 140 films in categories that include short narratives, feature narratives, documentaries, short documentaries, dance, arts, web series, music videos, and students’ films from France, Spain, Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Iran, the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, Jordan and, Brazil.
The 2024 BronzeLens film industry awards recipients are:
Bronze Excellence in Acting & Visual Storytelling – Bill Duke, an actor, director, and producer in Hollywood with more than 40 years of experience on-screen and behind the camera. His acting credits include television and feature film roles. Recently, he appeared in Showtime’s hit limited series, “Gaslit” with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, and on HBO/Max in “No Sudden Move” with Don Cheadle, Matt Damon, Brandon Frazier, and Julia Fox and the 2023 film “Premonition”.
Founders Award – Gil Robertson and Shaunya Chavis Rucker
Gil L. Robertson IV is the co-founder and president of the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the leading organization of Black film critics worldwide. The AAFCA produces the annual AAFCA Awards, one of the most significant events on the Hollywood awards calendar. AAFCA, founded in 2003, has grown into the largest organization representing Black film critics globally. It was established to address the lack of representation within the ranks of film critics and the broader entertainment industry.
Shaunya Chavis-Rucker for work in front and behind the lens. She is a multi-Emmy Award-winning veteran television journalist and film industry professional. She is currently overseeing the largest County film office in the State of Georgia (Fulton Films) and is a National Correspondent for the Oxygen Network’s True Crime Channel.
2024 BronzeLens Film Festival Nominated Films by Category
DANCE
Elegance in Every Sip
Directors: Adonis Williams, Ashleigh Alexandria
Burn From the Inside
Director: Mthuthuzeli November
The Elevator Dance
Director: Jessica Sison
Anna
Director: Lu Lu
MUSIC
Sound of the Horns
Directors: Marcus M Weston, Jeffrey Thomas Morgan
Still Love You
Directors: Alexander Ali, Sergio Lorenzana, Christian Maiko
Algorithm Takedown
Director: Alex Budovsky
WEB SERIES
Our Voices: Our Lives
Director: Willam Feagins, Jr.
Marque Dos/Second Chance
Director: Asha Chai-Chang
FEATURES
The Final Play
Director: Tajiiah Breon
The Waterboyz
Director: Coke Daniels
Albany Road
Director: Christine Swanson
DOCUMENTARIES
A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue
Directors: Eric Newman, Dan Levin
Paint Me a Road Out of Here
Director: Catherine Gund
A Little Hope for Chicago
Director: Leon Lozano
The South Got Something to Say
Directors: Ryon Justin Horne, Tyson Alan Horne
STUDENTS
For the Moon
Director: Nile Price
Lola
Director: Grace Hanna
Grace
Director: Johanna MAKABI
Dosh
Director: Radha Mehta
CHILDREN OF LIGHT
Director: Minkyu Kang
SHORT DOCUMENTARIES
Zorahead: The Life and Scholarship of Valerie Boyd
Directors: Clinton Rahman Fluker, Adam Forrester
To Myself With Love: The Bessie Stringfield Story
Director: Diane Fredel-Weis
The Dancer: The Beautiful and Tragic Life of Gerard Alexander
Directors: Ryon Justin Horne, Tyson Alan Horne
Happy Songs About Unhappy People
Directors: Nikki Lynette, Roger Ellis
Father’s Day: A Kirk Franklin Story
Director: Josh Chamberlain
The Orchestra That Chuck Built
Director: Christopher Stoudt
SHORTS
The Devil Ain’t Pius
Director: Keena Ferguson
Wokman
Director: Jeremy Thao
Brand New
Directors: Quincy Ledbetter, Denzel Whitaker
Colored Tags
Director: Malik J. Ali
THE REBEL GIRLS
Director: Felicia D. Henderson
Lucille
Director: Warren Burke
BEST ACTOR
Denzel Whitaker – Brand New
Kevin Nicols– A Little Hope for Chicago
Shalom C. Obiago – Don’t Wipe Your Tears
Jimmy Jean Louis – Sins of a Father
BEST ACTRESS
Nika King – THE REBEL GIRLS
Loretta Devine – Lucille
Lolita Foster– A Cup of Tea
Kosar Ali – Muna
For tickets and more information, visit here.