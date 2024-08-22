Shaunya Chavis Rucker, Bill Duke, Gil Robertson to be Recognized by BronzeLens Annual Awards Show

The 15th Anniversary Celebration for the BronzeLens Film Festival concludes with the BronzeLens Annual Awards Show on Sunday, August 25, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center. The annual awards show celebrates and recognizes industry leaders and the “Best of Festival” honorees from the 140 films in categories that include short narratives, feature narratives, documentaries, short documentaries, dance, arts, web series, music videos, and students’ films from France, Spain, Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Iran, the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, Jordan and, Brazil.

The 2024 BronzeLens film industry awards recipients are:

Bronze Excellence in Acting & Visual Storytelling – Bill Duke, an actor, director, and producer in Hollywood with more than 40 years of experience on-screen and behind the camera. His acting credits include television and feature film roles. Recently, he appeared in Showtime’s hit limited series, “Gaslit” with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, and on HBO/Max in “No Sudden Move” with Don Cheadle, Matt Damon, Brandon Frazier, and Julia Fox and the 2023 film “Premonition”.

Founders Award – Gil Robertson and Shaunya Chavis Rucker

Gil L. Robertson IV is the co-founder and president of the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the leading organization of Black film critics worldwide. The AAFCA produces the annual AAFCA Awards, one of the most significant events on the Hollywood awards calendar. AAFCA, founded in 2003, has grown into the largest organization representing Black film critics globally. It was established to address the lack of representation within the ranks of film critics and the broader entertainment industry.

Shaunya Chavis-Rucker for work in front and behind the lens. She is a multi-Emmy Award-winning veteran television journalist and film industry professional. She is currently overseeing the largest County film office in the State of Georgia (Fulton Films) and is a National Correspondent for the Oxygen Network’s True Crime Channel.

2024 BronzeLens Film Festival Nominated Films by Category

DANCE

Elegance in Every Sip

Directors: Adonis Williams, Ashleigh Alexandria

Burn From the Inside

Director: Mthuthuzeli November

The Elevator Dance

Director: Jessica Sison

Anna

Director: Lu Lu

MUSIC

Sound of the Horns

Directors: Marcus M Weston, Jeffrey Thomas Morgan

Still Love You

Directors: Alexander Ali, Sergio Lorenzana, Christian Maiko

Algorithm Takedown

Director: Alex Budovsky

WEB SERIES

Our Voices: Our Lives

Director: Willam Feagins, Jr.

Marque Dos/Second Chance

Director: Asha Chai-Chang

FEATURES

The Final Play

Director: Tajiiah Breon

The Waterboyz

Director: Coke Daniels

Albany Road

Director: Christine Swanson

DOCUMENTARIES

A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue

Directors: Eric Newman, Dan Levin

Paint Me a Road Out of Here

Director: Catherine Gund

A Little Hope for Chicago

Director: Leon Lozano

The South Got Something to Say

Directors: Ryon Justin Horne, Tyson Alan Horne

STUDENTS

For the Moon

Director: Nile Price

Lola

Director: Grace Hanna

Grace

Director: Johanna MAKABI

Dosh

Director: Radha Mehta

CHILDREN OF LIGHT

Director: Minkyu Kang

SHORT DOCUMENTARIES

Zorahead: The Life and Scholarship of Valerie Boyd

Directors: Clinton Rahman Fluker, Adam Forrester

To Myself With Love: The Bessie Stringfield Story

Director: Diane Fredel-Weis

The Dancer: The Beautiful and Tragic Life of Gerard Alexander

Directors: Ryon Justin Horne, Tyson Alan Horne

Happy Songs About Unhappy People

Directors: Nikki Lynette, Roger Ellis

Father’s Day: A Kirk Franklin Story

Director: Josh Chamberlain

The Orchestra That Chuck Built

Director: Christopher Stoudt

SHORTS

The Devil Ain’t Pius

Director: Keena Ferguson

Wokman

Director: Jeremy Thao

Brand New

Directors: Quincy Ledbetter, Denzel Whitaker

Colored Tags

Director: Malik J. Ali

THE REBEL GIRLS

Director: Felicia D. Henderson

Lucille

Director: Warren Burke

BEST ACTOR

Denzel Whitaker – Brand New

Kevin Nicols– A Little Hope for Chicago

Shalom C. Obiago – Don’t Wipe Your Tears

Jimmy Jean Louis – Sins of a Father

BEST ACTRESS

Nika King – THE REBEL GIRLS

Loretta Devine – Lucille

Lolita Foster– A Cup of Tea

Kosar Ali – Muna

For tickets and more information, visit here.