South Fulton Arts and Challenge the Stats Kick Off National Hispanic Heritage Month with Latin Jazz Artist Jessy Díaz

South Fulton Arts and its CREATE partner, Challenge the Stats, will kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday, September 14, 2024, on the front lawn of East Point City Hall. The evening’s event, beginning at 5:30pm, is a celebration of Afro-Cuban culture while also offering community access to a vibrant musical tradition on the eve of National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept 15-Oct 15). After last year’s successful concert premiere, the Latin singer, multi-instrumentalist, and performer Jessy Díaz returns with her seven-member band. The evening includes the Egbe Ayan Drummers, as well as interactive Latin dance lessons from D’Mambo. This concert is one in a series which strives to empower communities of color to use music as a tool for social justice. Tickets are free and can be reserved here — however, an entry donation is encouraged to support Challenge the Stats and its mission.

“Jessy Díaz’s performances are vibrant and electrifying, bringing communities together through music and dance,” said Angelica Hairston, Founder, Challenge the Stats. “We’re excited to expand the show this year with drumming and dance lessons, increasing access, and highlighting the rich Afro-Cuban culture that deserves the spotlight.”

“We are once again proud to support the exceptional artistry of Jessy Díaz and her remarkable ensemble,” said Jennifer Bauer-Lyons, Executive Director, South Fulton Arts. “Through a partnership with Challenge the Stats and its founder Angelica Hairston, the arts community is advancing equity by ensuring every voice is heard, celebrated, and championed in South Fulton.”

Díaz also expressed her enthusiasm: “I am thrilled to return to East Point for a musical journey through Cuban heritage. I will perform a diverse set representing Cuban music, my Afro-Cuban roots, and my ancestors. The experience will be filled with passion as we journey through the rich and complex world of Afro-Cuban culture.”

EVENT DETAILS

Latin Jazz featuring Jessy Díaz

Sat, Sep 14 | 5:30pm

Front Lawn, East Point City Hall

2757 E Point St., East Point, Ga.

5:30pm | Egbe Ayan Drummers led by Enoch Demar

Discover the profound rhythm, faith and culture of Afro-Cuban heritage with this powerhouse drum ensemble.

5:45pm | Latin Dance Lesson with D’Mambo

Join the renowned dancers Mario Díaz and Denisa from D’Mambo for an engaging and interactive Latin dance lesson, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

6:00pm | Latin Jazz featuring Jessy Díaz

Experience the electrifying performance of Jessy Díaz, a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and performer joined by her seven-member band, along with dancer “Mambo” Mario Díaz.

Jessy Díaz Band includes: