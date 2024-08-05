TAITUnifies Thinkwell and productionglue under the TAIT name

For over 45 years, TAIT, the global leader in live experience, has been a trusted partner to the world’s most influential artists, brands, and institutions. Throughout their history, TAIT has continued to evolve and grow, and today announce that TAIT Group companies productionglue and Thinkwell will now be operating within a singular TAIT brand identity.

“TAIT has always pushed the boundaries of storytelling. With the creative and producing capabilities of Thinkwell and productionglue, we are offering an unmatched depth and breadth of skill to our partners,” said Adam Davis, Chief Executive Officer, TAIT. “We bring a legacy of innovation and a desire to solve impossible problems. Solidifying this singular brand represents a fusion of creativity and technology, which provides unparalleled possibilities for our partners.”

Working across live, brand, placemaking, and location-based experiences, TAIT creates moments that move people across the world every day. Super Bowl halftime extravaganzas, award-winning theme parks, World Expo pavilions, Olympic opening ceremonies, and much more have been brought to life through their global multi-disciplinary team.

TAIT’s transformation and evolution with Thinkwell and productionglue coming together under one brand represents a significant milestone. This unification reflects the passionate team of storytellers and technologists the company has built, creating an unprecedented global force with remarkable capabilities. TAIT is uniquely positioned to bring ambitious visions to life through seamless strategy, creativity, and execution. The combined entity stands ready to make the impossible possible through unforgettable moments that inspire and connect audiences like never before.

“Our new brand identity is a reflection of the deep expertise and strength of our unified TAIT organization, consisting of the most exceptionally skilled professionals in the business,” said Jennifer Kurland, Chief Brand Officer, TAIT. “Representing TAIT as one brand is a pivotal and exciting moment for us, setting us up to continue creating world renowned experiences.”